Deals: Last day for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 5 pre-order promos, Watch 6, more

Today’s the last day to lock-in pre-order discounts on Samsung’s newest hardware before it all begins shipping tomorrow. First up, we have the new foldables that are as much as $400 off with storage discounts and gift cards applying to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. Then there’s also the new Galaxy Watch 6 styles that are getting in on the action from $300, alongside the new Galaxy Tab S9 series. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pre-order Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5 at $400 off

Samsung today is officially taking the wraps off the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 today, and the savings are right behind. Courtesy of Amazon today, you can now score the all-new unlocked smartphone with a free storage upgrade for $1,800. That nets you the 512GB version for the same price as the entry-level 256GB capacity, saving you $200. Then Amazon is sweetening the pot by throwing in a $200 Amazon gift card, bringing your total savings up to $400 – all without having to trade in a device. It’s also worth noting that Samsung has its own launch discounts today that are worth a look, too.

Slated to begin shipping in August, the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form-factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before all while sliming down the overall thickness. We break down what else is new over in our launch day coverage at 9to5Google, as well as another launch discount below.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic start from $300

All of Samsung’s new releases from Galaxy Unpacked have been getting in on the launch savings, and now that’s true for the just-announced Galaxy Watch 6 series. Across each of the three different models of the new wearable, Amazon is rolling out some gift card savings while also bundling in an extra band to sweeten the pot. Headlining is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm at $400. It includes $100 in added value thanks to a $50 gift card and a complementing fabric band, and also carries over to the 47mm model at $430.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic revives a different class of premium wearable from the brand that steps up to deliver a stainless steel build and the grand return of a rotating bezel. That encompasses the Super AMOLED panel that comes in either 43 or 47mm form-factors. There’s of course a robust list of fitness monitoring capabilities onboard, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a new BIA sensor for even more in depth stats – all of which is powered by Wear OS 4. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage that takes a hands-on look. Plus, standard Watch 6 models start from $300.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9/+ now $120 off

Samsung today just launched its new Galaxy Tab S9+. The verdict hasn’t exactly been settled yet on the latest tablet to be deemed an iPad killer, but if you’re looking to decide for yourself we’re tracking the first chance to save when you pre-order. Right now, the new 512GB Wi-Fi version of the Galaxy Tab S9+ is down to $999.99 shipped. That’s $200 off the price you’ll pay at launch for the new debut when it ships on August 11, dropping the elevated storage capacity down to the same price as the baseline 256GB model. To sweeten the pot, Amazon is also taking 50% off the companion Book Cover Keyboard Slim, dropping the entire package to $1,080 from its combined $1,360 MSRP.

Samsung’s latest tablet arrives as the Galaxy Tab S9+, an Android machine powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and backed by a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Wi-Fi 7 support is onboard to go alongside its refreshed form-factor that arrives with an IP68 water-resistance rating and Super Fast Charging support. We fully explore what’s new this time around across the whole Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, of which the 11-inch model is also getting in on some launch savings right here.

