Pixel 8 Pro promo video leaks ‘Audio Magic Eraser’ and light blue color

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 11 2023 - 12:44 pm PT
Live shots of the Pixel 8 Pro last emerged in July, and we now have a marketing promo video leak the existence of “Audio Magic Eraser” and a blue color option.

Earlier today, a new “EZ” X/Twitter account posted a 14-second clip that has been edited and weirdly tinted. It’s branded “G Pixel” in the top-left corner like marketing videos from last year.

Audio Magic Eraser looks to be part of the Google Photos video editor. It takes a moment to identify sounds in a clip and then offers sliders for “Noise,” “People,” and “Music.” You’ll be able to drag left/right, like other filters in Google Photos, to reduce sound.

The tagline for this short video is “The only phone with Audio Magic Eraser” and that’s followed by “The only phone engineered by Google,” which is an existing phrase.

Speaking of branding, Google is clearly expanding on the popularity of Magic Eraser. That tool already works to erase people or objects, as well as change color with Camouflage mode, in still pictures.

Finally, we see a picture of the Pixel 8 Pro in a light blue that’s not too different from Sea on the Pixel 7a (shown below) today. We get a look at the camera bar with its pill-shaped cutout grouping all three lenses together. To the right of that is the flash and the temperature sensor, which is faintly visible against the the camera bar. In this shot, the metal is not particularly shiny and looks like it has a satin finish.

Earlier in the video, we also see the very rounded corners of the Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel Buds A-Series sea

