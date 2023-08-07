Pixel 8 Pro will apparently still start at 128GB of storage as 256GB becomes the norm

The Google Pixel 8 series is just a couple of months away from its debut, and a new leak is now detailing storage options and more.

WinFuture reports that Google Pixel 8 Pro will offer three total storage options, starting at 128GB. Beyond that buyers could select from 256GB and 512GB options.

That’s unchanged from last year’s Pixel 7 series and the Pixel 6 before it, but it comes at a notable time. Over the past year, more and more flagship devices have moved over to 256GB as the minimum storage tier. Samsung’s Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra, the OnePlus 11, and many others have made the switch, often for the same price as the previous 128GB models. Of course, a big part of that is the new UFS 4.0 storage class supported with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which currently isn’t widely available in 128GB sizes. The Pixel 8 series would be powered by Tensor G3, which does reportedly support that newer storage option, but it seems Google may not be using it fully. Samsung also uses UFS 3.1 on the base Galaxy S23 to offer a lower-cost 128GB model.

Notably, a previous Pixel 8 Pro leak showed 128GB of storage on that device.

Whether or not this lower storage offering comes as a problem is unclear, but it certainly makes the Pixel stick out. With rumored price increases, too, it only makes the gap between Google’s device and competitors smaller.

Beyond that, this latest report also reiterates color options, with “Licorice,” “Porcelain,” and “Sky” on the Pixel 8 Pro, and “Licorice,” “Peony,” and “Haze” on the regular Pixel 8.

