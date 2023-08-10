GeForce Now Ultimate’s RTX 4080 upgrade is now fully available

Nvidia GeForce Now has held the crown for cloud gaming performance for a while now, and it’s just getting better. After launching its new “Ultimate” tier based on the RTX 4080 earlier this year, Nvidia says the best GeForce Now has to offer is available to everyone.

The “Ultimate” tier of GeForce Now was previously known as the RTX 3080 tier and already brought what was, at the time, the gold standard in cloud gaming. Nvidia then one-upped itself earlier this year with the debut of a new RTX 4080 base for the Ultimate tier which would bring 240fps streaming and even better quality.

At launch, the RTX 4080 base for Nvidia GeForce Now was a bit limited, though. Players, even if they were paying for the Ultimate tier, could only access the higher quality in certain regions where Nvidia’s “RTX 4080 SuperPOD” servers had been installed. The rollout has taken a while, but Nvidia has this week confirmed that the RTX 4080 base of GeForce Now Ultimate is now available to all players.

As long as you live in a region with GeForce Now, you’ll have the 4080 base available. Nvidia tells 9to5Google that the rollout was considered “complete” as of August 3, not long after the final server upgrade took place in July and optimizations and smaller upgrades were complete on existing SuperPODs.

To celebrate the expansion, Nvidia is launching the “GeForce Now Ultimate KovaaK’s Challenge.” This will see players able to compete for the highest score in a custom version of the KovaaK’s trainer, which is used to test your aim for first-person shooter titles. Nvidia will allow anyone with a GeForce Now account (even a free one) to register for the challenge and get a free one-day upgrade to Ultimate both for the challenge, and any other games they want to play.

Register for the Ultimate Challenge and be first in line for a free one-day upgrade to a GeForce NOW Ultimate membership. Test your skills with 240 FPS gaming at your command when the challenge launches next week.

You can register now on Nvidia’s website, and you’ll be able to play the challenge starting today.

Beyond that, the latest batch of new games for GeForce Now has been announced, including more Bethesda titles such as Doom Eternal. Other highlights include Superhot, Wreckfest, and more. The full list of new additions this week follows:

I Am Future (New release on Steam, Aug. 8)

Atlas Fallen (New release on Steam, Aug. 10)

Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You (Free game on Epic Games Store, Aug. 10)

Sengoku Dynasty (New release on Steam, Aug. 10)

Tales & Tactics (New release on Steam, Aug. 10)

Aliens: Dark Descent (Epic Games Store)

Doom Eternal (Steam)

LEGO Brawls (Epic Games Store)

Quake (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Session Skate Sim (Epic Games Store)

Smalland: Survive the Wilds (Epic Games Store)

Superhot (Epic Games Store)

Terra Invicta (Epic Games Store)

Wall World (Steam)

Wild West Dynasty (Epic Games Store)

WRECKFEST (Epic Games Store)

Xenonauts 2 (Epic Games Store)

