Nothing’s CMF smartwatch leaks with square display, no sign of Wear OS

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 28 2023 - 8:42 am PT
nothing cmf smartwatch leak

Nothing recently announced a sub-brand called “CMF” which would be the launching point of the company’s first smartwatch as well as some other products, and now a new leak is showing off the design that watch and more.

Banners posted by @TechLeaksZone on Twitter and Telegram showcase what is claimed to be internal one-sheet marketing banners used to showcase three new products from “CMF by Nothing.” The products include a 65W GaN 3-port USB-C charger, a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds called “Buds Pro,” and a smartwatch called “Watch Pro.”

The smartwatch here is the most interesting reveal, as it’s the first smartwatch being produced by Nothing. The watch, called “Watch Pro,” has a square display with heavily rounded corners as well as an orange strap that appears to connect directly to the body of the watch with no visible lugs. That implies it’s either using a proprietary connector or simply cannot be removed.

Going through the specs of Nothing’s “Watch Pro,” there’s a 1.96-inch AMOLED display which apparently has always-on support, but peaks at 600 nits of brightness (Pixel Watch maxes out at 1,000 nits by comparison) and has a 50Hz refresh rate. The software is claimed to have 100 watch faces and over 100 workouts it can track. Sensors include heart rate and blood oxygen with support for stress and sleep tracking. A highlight feature seems to be handling calls over Bluetooth with “AI noise reduction.” The battery apparently lasts up to 13 days with the always-on display turned off.

If the square display and claimed battery life weren’t enough, it’s also mentioned that the smartwatch won’t run Wear OS. That doesn’t really come as a surprise for CMF’s budget focus, as well as Carl Pei’s attitude towards Wear OS. In February, the Nothing CEO called the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro “useless.”

On the bright side, though, the “Watch Pro” is said to cost just Rs 4,500 in India, which would be around $55 in US dollars. The smartwatch, as well as CMF’s earbuds and charging brick, are said to be launching in late September.

