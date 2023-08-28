Nothing Phone (1) gets Nothing OS 2.0 update based on Android 13

It’s been announced today that Nothing OS 2.0, the software that makes the Nothing Phone (2) so good, is now rolling out to last year’s Nothing Phone (1).

Carl Pei confirmed on Twitter/X today that Nothing OS 2.0 is now rolling out to Nothing Phone (1). The update brings the Phone (1) up to Nothing’s new software build, which is focused on a monochrome look and also brings additional features for the Quick Settings, Glyph, and more.

Also supported in Nothing OS 2.0 is Nothing’s new monochromatic homescreen which can generate themed icons for any app. This launched shortly after the debut of Nothing Phone (2), and it’s a really cool trick that should launch in Android itself in the future.

Nothing OS 2.0 on the Phone (1) is still based on Android 13, which doesn’t really come as a surprise. However, Android 14 shouldn’t be too far off, as Nothing is testing the update on both Phone (1) and Phone (2), and Google is likely set to drop the final build within the next few weeks on Pixel phones following recent beta launches.

It’s unclear when Nothing will fully release its Android 14 update, but Pei teases that the company will “pull in the time gap” going forward.

We've now began rolling out Nothing OS 2 for Phone (1). Thanks for everyone's patience! As our capabilities strengthen, we'll be able to pull in the time gap over time. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) August 28, 2023

