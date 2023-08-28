 Skip to main content

Nothing Phone (1) gets Nothing OS 2.0 update based on Android 13

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 28 2023 - 8:09 am PT
0 Comments

It’s been announced today that Nothing OS 2.0, the software that makes the Nothing Phone (2) so good, is now rolling out to last year’s Nothing Phone (1).

Carl Pei confirmed on Twitter/X today that Nothing OS 2.0 is now rolling out to Nothing Phone (1). The update brings the Phone (1) up to Nothing’s new software build, which is focused on a monochrome look and also brings additional features for the Quick Settings, Glyph, and more.

Also supported in Nothing OS 2.0 is Nothing’s new monochromatic homescreen which can generate themed icons for any app. This launched shortly after the debut of Nothing Phone (2), and it’s a really cool trick that should launch in Android itself in the future.

Nothing OS 2.0 on the Phone (1) is still based on Android 13, which doesn’t really come as a surprise. However, Android 14 shouldn’t be too far off, as Nothing is testing the update on both Phone (1) and Phone (2), and Google is likely set to drop the final build within the next few weeks on Pixel phones following recent beta launches.

It’s unclear when Nothing will fully release its Android 14 update, but Pei teases that the company will “pull in the time gap” going forward.

More on Nothing:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1)

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.