YouTube Music now lets you quickly ‘Play all’ songs in a carousel

A small YouTube Music update today lets you conveniently “Play all” the songs in select carousels on your Home feed.

YouTube Music offers two main carousel types, with the first consisting of albums and playlists. The second is a list of 20 or so songs that are shown four at a time before a swipe is needed.

Quick picks, Trending songs, Covers and remixes, Heard in Shorts, and other similar carousels now feature “Play all” buttons in the top-right corner to create a queue with everything listed. Previously, tapping a song would start a radio session based on that lone track. If there were several choices that you liked, which was often the case with Quick picks, you would have to manually add each of them to the queue.

The Long listening carousel, which has over 30-minute long tracks, is excluded for obvious reasons. It makes for a nice, convenient addition and is in the same vein as the playlist cards that show the top songs included and quick actions (play, radio, and save).

Play all is widely rolling out on Android, iOS, and the web this afternoon. Meanwhile, the just-announced Samples feed is seeing wider availability. At four tabs, the bottom bar looks okay, but those that haven’t subscribed to Premium are at five items, and that’s pushing things visually.

