YouTube will allow creators to take a training course to remove a violation warning

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 29 2023 - 12:35 pm PT
YouTube allows for a lot of content but also has pretty strict policies regarding sensitive topics. Starting today, when creators violate those policies, YouTube will allow for a training course that can remove a violation warning from a channel.

In a blog post today, YouTube provides an update on how its Community Guidelines warnings will work. These warnings are generated by a violation of a policy. Each is a one-time warning before receiving a formal strike – three strikes on a YouTube channel result in a ban. A warning has no effects on the channel besides removing the infringing content, but it sticks around forever.

Now, YouTube is adding another step to a warning. Creators will have the option of taking an “educational training course,” which explains how videos can avoid breaking policies. Once a course is completed, the warning is reverted as long as the policy isn’t violated again within 90 days.

Starting today, creators will have the option of taking an educational training course when they receive a Community Guidelines warning. These resources will provide new ways for creators to understand how they can avoid uploading content that violates our policies in the future. Completion of the course will lift the warning from a creator’s channel — so long as they don’t violate the same policy for 90 days.

YouTube does note, though, that nothing is actually changing with Community Guidelines.

While we’re introducing ways to help good-faith creators better understand our policies, we’re not changing our Community Guideline standards or relaxing our three-strikes approach. We’ll continue to remove any content that violates our policies, and creators who receive three strikes within a period of 90 days will still be subject to termination from YouTube.

