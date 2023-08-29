Sources: Pixel 8 Pro borrows premium color tones from Pixel Fold

With the launch of the Pixel 8 series just around the corner, 9to5Google can now confirm the three color options for the Pixel 8 Pro have a lot in common with the Pixel Fold.

For the last two years, Google has offered its flagship Pixel phones in a choice of three colors, typically with some differences between the standard and “Pro” models. The Pixel 6 Pro, for example, was available in Cloudy White, Stormy Black, and the Google Store-exclusive Sorta Sunny. For the Pixel 7 Pro, Google went a bit classier, introducing Snow and Onyx shades for the usual white and black options and offering Hazel in place of the previous year’s yellow.

As was spotted in a leaked advertisement earlier this month, Google is set to introduce a new blue hue for the Pixel 8 Pro, which appeared to be a vibrant variation on the “Sea” shade of the Pixel 7a and Pixel Buds A-Series.

Meanwhile, earlier leaks showed us glimpses of the Pixel 8 Pro’s other two colors, the predictable duo of black and white. That said, these previews weren’t as solid as the advertisement because they showed early prototypes that were liable to change.

In fact, according to sources familiar with Google’s hardware plans, these colors have indeed changed slightly. Where the first leak of the lighter shade of the Pixel 8 Pro showed a cool-toned white color similar to the Pixel 7 Pro’s Snow, we’re told this year’s flagship will more closely resemble the warmer Porcelain tone of the Pixel Fold. The camera bar and frame of the phone will also be a warmer tone to match.

Similarly, the Pixel 8 Pro’s black colorway will almost exactly match the Pixel Fold’s Obsidian style, right down to the blacked-out camera bar. By contrast, the Pixel 7 Pro’s camera bar is a lighter shade that offers more visual contrast from the surrounding material. But, unlike Pixel Fold, both the black and white colors will have a polished finish to the camera bar, like the 7 Pro.

Lastly, we can now further corroborate the sky blue color of the Pixel 8 Pro seen in the leaked advertisement. As was previously shown, this will use a blue back paired with a silvery blue on the polished metal of the camera bar and edges.

The inclusion of a blue option is particularly exciting because it’s the first time that a blue shade has been included on a flagship Pixel since the “Kinda Blue” Pixel 2. Since then, blue has only been directly offered on mid-range devices like the “Barely Blue” Pixel 4a and the “Sea” Pixel 7a. That said, Google does offer an official Pixel Fold case in a similar shade, “Bay.”

Taken as a set, the Pixel 8 Pro feels like a natural progression from the Pixel 7 Pro while also clearly borrowing cues from the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a.

We’re not yet able to confirm whether any or all of these colors will also be offered on the standard Pixel 8. If Google follows the pattern of last year’s releases, it’s possible the Pixel 8 may skip the blue colorway in favor of a different option for its third color.

What do you think? Which color of Pixel 8 Pro excites you the most? Let us know in the comments.

Abner Li, Ben Schoon, and Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.