European Google Store 25th birthday sale taking place September 12

Following Australia, Japan, and Taiwan last month, Google Stores in Europe will be “unwrapping birthday discounts on 12 September” to mark the company’s 25th anniversary.

We’re seeing this “Join the Google Party” promo in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden: “Thanks for 25 years of spectacular Google moments. As a thank you, we’re unwrapping birthday discounts on 12 September. RSVP for early access.”

The artwork shows a wrapped phone, tablet (Pixel Tablet or Nest Hub Max), and watch. It’s unclear how long this sale will last. (It could just be for 24 hours.)

Timing-wise, it comes as Google has already announced the October 4 event for the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and Watch 2. This deal could be a way to clear inventory on the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Watch, or offer an attractive deal on the new Pixel 7a.

For reference, Google Store Japan discounted the following products by 25% last month:

Pixel 7 & 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Buds A-Series

Pixel Buds Pro

Pixel Watch Bluetooth/Wi-Fi & 4G LTE

Nest Hub 2nd Gen

Chromecast with Google TV HD & 4K

Nest Wifi routers and points

Nest Cam (wired)

Nest Cam (battery)

Customers there also received a tote bag. There’s no indication that something similar is happening in the US Google Store this September since Black Friday is a month later, though this 25th birthday is a pretty big occasion to miss.

