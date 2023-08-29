Google ends Pixel Pass subscription

With just a few weeks to go until the launch of the Pixel 8 series, Google has discontinued the Pixel Pass subscription, closing it to new subscribers.

Coinciding with the launch of the Pixel 6 series, Google began offering an all-in-one subscription that bundled together your choice of Pixel phone, Preferred Care protection, Google One cloud storage, YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and (optionally) Fi Wireless service. For the right customer, the Pixel Pass plans, which started at $45, were solid deals, offering a modest discount on the bundle. That said, Pixel Pass was only ever available in the United States.

However, it seems Google may not have found enough of the right customers. In an announcement shared on a new support page, Google has confirmed that the Pixel Pass subscription has been discontinued as of August 29, 2023. The company cites its focus on “offering the best value” as well as customer “flexibility.”

We are focused on offering the best value of our hardware products while giving users the flexibility to purchase their favorite services. Going forward, we will continue to evaluate offers based on customer feedback while providing different ways for them to access the best of Google.

It’s important to note that the primary thing changing today is that it’s no longer possible to purchase a new phone through the Pixel Pass bundle. Existing customers are not affected by today’s change, and active subscriptions will continue as normal until the end of the two-year term.

As an existing subscriber, you can continue with the duration of your existing Pixel Pass subscription, which is 2 years from when your Pixel Pass device shipped. You will not be able to upgrade to a new phone with Pixel Pass at the end of the 2 year term.

Additionally, multiple 9to5Google readers tell us that Google is offering subscribers $100 in Google Store credit to active Pixel Pass customers. (Thanks, Rob and Kevin!)

As a thank you for being a subscriber, we’re adding $100 in Google Store credit to your account. It’s good for 2 years and can be used on any Google Store purchase. To view your balance, sign in to your Google Store account and check your Settings page.

Notably, current Pixel Pass subscribers will continue to receive a discounted rate for Google Play Pass, Google One, YouTube Premium, and Fi Wireless, and all of those services will continue to auto-renew after the phone has been paid off.

At the end of your 2 year term, you own your Pixel phone and it is fully paid off. Your Preferred Care service contract (Google Store) or your device protection coverage (Google Fi Wireless) will end. So that you keep uninterrupted service, the included Google subscriptions (Google One, YouTube Premium and Google Play Pass) will continue renewing each month until canceled. You will be billed monthly for Google One, YouTube Premium and Google Play Pass at a discounted rate, which is visible in the email sent to you on September 29, 2023 (Subject: Important update on Pixel Pass). If you are using your Pixel Pass device on Google Fi Wireless, the $5 service discount to your Google Fi Wireless plan will also end.

That said, if you’d prefer not to keep those subscriptions, you can individually cancel any or all of them at the end of the two years. Google will send you a heads-up before that happens.

You will be notified by email as you approach the end of your two years on Pixel Pass. These notifications will include information about your options to purchase a new device and cancel or continue with the included Google services at the end of your term.

And just as before, you still have the option to unsubscribe from Pixel Pass early by paying off the remaining cost of your Pixel phone.

It’s interesting that Google has opted to announce the end of Pixel Pass less than two months before the expected launch of the Pixel 8 series. That said, the shutdown isn’t terribly surprising, considering neither the Pixel 7a nor the Pixel Fold were ever offered through Pixel Pass.

Were you a Pixel Pass subscriber? Or were you considering the bundle for your next phone purchase? Let us know in the comments below.

