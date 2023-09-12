Pixel Watch update resets app notification settings

Google updated the Pixel Watch companion app last week, and version 1.4 appears to be responsible for resetting app notification preferences.

As such, apps that you previously prevented from sending notifications to your watch now do. If you unchecked several apps during the initial set-up, that process has to annoyingly be repeated after updating.

In our case, on two watches, changes we made under “From phone apps” were overridden (except for Calendar, which is set to off by default).

Meanwhile, we’re currently monitoring if a broader issue in Pixel Watch version 1.4 is responsible for app notification preferences being changed (back to on) even after toggling them off following the update. The problem might be that the UI is not accurately reflecting the actual state.

The Pixel Watch companion app version 1.4, according to Google’s changelog, addresses:

“You can now use your Google Account with the Pixel Watch app.”

“Link your watch to a Google Account in the Watch app. If you don’t link your watch to an account, you can find it under the “Use without an account” section.”

“Your devices have moved to a new section that can be accessed through the top left icon. There you can easily switch between your devices or add a new one.”

“Bug fixes to improve the quality of the Watch app.”

We believe Google Account linking is in preparation for the watch transfer capability in Wear OS 4.

