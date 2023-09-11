 Skip to main content

Pixel Watch September 2023 update rolling out

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 11 2023 - 12:19 pm PT
0 Comments

The Pixel Watch’s September 2023 update is once again on the minor side with just the latest security patch included. This should have been released last week, with the delay affecting phones not really applicable to Wear OS.

The Pixel Watch is now on the September 5, 2023 security patch level. Based on Wear OS 3.5, RWDC.230905.003 is the global build number.

Google’s changelog just notes that security patch.

Meanwhile, the “OTA rollout for all devices will begin on September 11,” but “devices within Canada will start rolling out on September 18.” This gap is unexpected.

As of noon PT, the usual Pixel Watch trick does not yet work to pull down the September 2023 update.

Eventually, tapping the “Your watch is up to date” screen (Settings > System > System updates) multiple times to initiate the download. To speed up the process, open Connectivity preferences and disable Bluetooth to force Wi-Fi. 

More on Pixel Watch:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com