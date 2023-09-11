Pixel Watch September 2023 update rolling out

The Pixel Watch’s September 2023 update is once again on the minor side with just the latest security patch included. This should have been released last week, with the delay affecting phones not really applicable to Wear OS.

The Pixel Watch is now on the September 5, 2023 security patch level. Based on Wear OS 3.5, RWDC.230905.003 is the global build number.

Google’s changelog just notes that security patch.

Meanwhile, the “OTA rollout for all devices will begin on September 11,” but “devices within Canada will start rolling out on September 18.” This gap is unexpected.

As of noon PT, the usual Pixel Watch trick does not yet work to pull down the September 2023 update.

Eventually, tapping the “Your watch is up to date” screen (Settings > System > System updates) multiple times to initiate the download. To speed up the process, open Connectivity preferences and disable Bluetooth to force Wi-Fi.

More on Pixel Watch: