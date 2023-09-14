Google Play credits aren’t working for some Android users for purchases

Credits for the Google Play Store can come from a variety of sources, like gift cards, but if you’re trying to make a purchase right now, you might be left with nothing but an error message.

As highlighted by the folks over at Android Police, some Android users are currently completely unable to make purchases that attempt to use Google Play credits for a part, or the whole purchase. The issue doesn’t seem to be universal, but it’s not exactly isolated, either.

There are posts here or there on the web regarding the issue, with a few users mentioning it in a support forum post and quite a few more on a Reddit thread around the game Ingress. In one case, an error message appeared reading:

An unexpected error has occurred. Please try again later. [OR-DFGT-02]

I actually ran into this issue a few days ago while trying to make an in-app purchase. Trying to apply my few dollars of built-up Google Play credits from Opinion Rewards was seeing the purchase fail every time, but switching over to my credit card worked just fine.

Google has yet to formally acknowledge the problem, but an old support post regarding failed Play Store transactions has been marked as a “trending issue” as a result of the ongoing problem.

If you’ve been seeing this issue, let us know in the comments below!

