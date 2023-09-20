‘Waymo One Tour’ will let you ride autonomous vehicles in Los Angeles

Ahead of a wider launch, a Waymo One Tour will let people in Los Angeles “score early access tickets to take fully autonomous Waymo One rides.”

“Waymo One” is what the Alphabet (Google’s parent company) division calls its ride-hailing service. Meant to compete with the likes of Lyft and Uber, it’s already available in Phoenix and San Francisco. Los Angeles is next with Austin after that.

To test the service, Waymo will let Los Angeles residents (and visitors) in six neighborhoods experience the driverless vehicle, an electric Jaguar I-Pace. It starts in a service area that covers Santa Monica, with selected people getting free rides that are “available around the clock” for several weeks. Waymo One will then move to Century City and then keep on going until Downtown LA.

Santa Monica: October 11 to November 18

Century City: November 20 to December 17

West Hollywood: December 17 to January 7

Mid City: January 8 to January 23

Koreatown: January 24 to February 8

Downtown LA: February 9 to March 3

The Waymo One Tour is using a ticketing system that adds to the concert-esque nature of this Los Angeles test. You can earn tickets for one of the six service areas by joining the waitlist, which is available online or in the Waymo One mobile app for Android and iOS.

The alternative is attending a pop-up “in local spots throughout LA” to get the early access tickets:

…in addition to special tour merch while supplies last. Attendees will also get the chance to learn more about Waymo and ask our brand ambassadors any questions they have about our service.

