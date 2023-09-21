 Skip to main content

Galaxy Watch 6 update fixed the ‘Arril’ watch face typo that should have said ‘April’

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 21 2023 - 9:45 am PT
Ahead of and through the last of the Galaxy Watch 6 series, a typo in one of Samsung’s new watch faces misspelled “April” as “Arril” and, finally, that’s been fixed.

During the marketing campaigns for the Galaxy Watch 6, some users including Ishan Agarwal noticed that Samsung’s watch face shown on the Watch 6 Classic had a pretty funny typo that said “Arril” in between March and May. While that was originally thought to just be a typo in the marketing, it actually made its way to consumer units when the watches started shipping in August.

Whatever the backstory is for why this error made it to the public, it’s since been fixed.

Verizon published a changelog this week that directly confirms that the watch face has been corrected to say “April” instead of “Arril” on Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic units. That changelog technically only applies to the LTE variants of each watch, though.

Verizon briefly says:

The text “ARRIL” on the watch face below has been corrected to “APRIL”

That said, we believe Samsung has pushed this change in other recent updates, and our Galaxy Watch 6 unit is showing the corrected spelling.

Andrew Romero contributed to this article.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

