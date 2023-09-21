Nothing’s Glyph Composer gets new sounds by Sampha

Nothing is adding to its Glyph Composer library with new sounds from British artist, Sampha.

Nothing’s approach to ringtones is one of the more unique features of the Phone (1) and (2). Using the rear array of LEDs, Nothing pairs music with visual feedback. With that, the company pre-loads a series of tones that look and sound cool.

The Glyph Composer puts that creative control in your hands. You can pull up a virtual soundboard and pick a tone theme. That set of notes can be played and recorded however you want, combining a light show with whatever “song” is created.

Nothing recently announced that a new sound pack is coming to the Glyph Composer via an artists named Sampha – an award-winning singer/songwriter that sits in the Electronic R&B realm. This follows a recent pattern of collaboration with popular artists, like Swedish House Mafia in a recent Glyph Composer update.

The new sounds have an R&B feel that fits really well into the electronic theme that Nothing’s devices take on. As always, five available tones can be played in any pattern you wish. You can hit the record button to store that beat and save it as a ringtone that’ll incorporate the LEDs on the back.

Below is a video that samples each of the new tones.

The new “SAPMHA” sound pack is available in an update to Glyph Composer – 1.3.1 – and is available now for download. You can head to the Google Play Store and look for the Glyph Composer app to run an update, as one should be available. The new update will be available for both the Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2).