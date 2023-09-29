 Skip to main content

New Pixel Watch 2 leaks showcase Fitbit improvements [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 29 2023 - 6:44 am PT
The Pixel Watch 2 is set to launch in a week, and the leaks just keep coming. In the latest batch, we’re getting a better look at Fitbit improvements coming to Pixel Watch 2.

As has been shown in leaks, and as we reported first, the Fitbit experience on Pixel Watch 2 is getting some upgrades.

That includes the addition of stress tracking, thanks to an EDA sensor, as previously showcased. In a set of leaked images from Evan Blass, we can see the “Body responses” screen, which shows reactions to certain points of the day. Fitbit Sense 2 has the same feature, though Pixel’s interface is a bit cleaner and easier to understand at a glance.

Also shown is a new interface for Fitbit workouts on the Pixel Watch 2. The redesigned UI shows your heart rate prominently with a “target zone.” The feature as a whole isn’t clearly laid out from this single screenshot, but another leak mentioned “pace training” in connection with this same UI.

Blass’s thread on Twitter/X also reiterates the expected free Pixel Watch 2 deal with Pixel 8 Pro, as well as Pixel Buds Pro free with the regular Pixel 8.

Google is set to launch the Pixel Watch 2 on October 4.

