Android 14 with October security patch rolling out for Pixel

Following this morning’s announcement, Android 14 is now rolling out to the following Pixel devices: 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, and Fold.

There are 26 security issues resolved in the Android 14 October patch dated 2023-10-01, 26 for 2023-10-05, and one for 2023-10-06. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical. The dedicated bulletin for Google devices has 28 additional security fixes.

Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 14 October 2023 update changelog:

*[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold

*[2] Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold

*[3] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

*[4] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold

*[5] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a

*[6] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

*[7] Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G)

*[8] Pixel 7a

*[9] Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro

*[10] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro

*[11] Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[12] Pixel Tablet

*[13] Pixel Fold

*[14] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Fold

*[15] Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[16] Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Fold

Apps

General improvements for stability or performance with certain system apps

Audio

Fix for issue occasionally causing audio crashes *[1]

Battery & Charging

Fix for issue causing device to reboot in certain conditions *[2]

General improvements for charging and battery usage

Biometrics

Additional improvements for face unlock stability in certain conditions *[3]

Fix for issue frequently preventing access to Face Unlock in Settings *[4]

General improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions *[5]

Bluetooth

Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to stop functioning under certain conditions

Fix for issue occasionally causing device to reboot when paired with keyboard *[5]

Fix for issue causing certain Bluetooth devices to disconnect under certain conditions *[6]

Fix for issue causing music to not sound smoothly when played over certain Bluetooth devices or accessories *[2]

Fix for issue occasionally preventing audio from playing over certain headphones *[6]

Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories *[7]

Fix for issue causing the Bluetooth icon to not show as connected on the Pixel Watch

General improvements for charging and battery usage when Bluetooth is on *[8]

Camera

Fix for issue occasionally causing camera to have delayed launch with Quick Tap

General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions *[9]

Connectivity

Fix for issue preventing Bluetooth tethering from being enabled *[6]

General improvements for network connectivity *[10]

Display & Graphics

Fix for issue causing touch highlights to look faint in certain apps *[6]

Fix for issue occasionally causing display to freeze in certain apps *[3]

Fix for issue preventing display from waking *[1]

Fix for UI artifact while in camera preview during certain conditions *[14]

General improvements to display stability *[1]

Framework

Fix for issue occasionally preventing device backup from completing

General improvements to minimize battery impact of backgrounded apps under certain conditions

Media

Fix for issue causing video playback errors *[10]

Fix for issue preventing volume button from working *[5]

General improvements to media stability

NFC

Fix for issue preventing the digital car key to not function properly in certain conditions *[16]

Sensors

Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen to stop responding

Fix for issue occasionally preventing NFC from triggering *[6]

System

Fix for issue causing certain apps to crash when device is rotated *[11]

Fix for issue causing certain apps to stop responding

Fix for issue causing device to restart on its own *[3]

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions

General improvements for system stability during device setup

Telephony

Fix for issue occasionally causing calls to ring even when Do Not Disturb mode is enabled

Fix for issue occasionally causing the phone number to show up as Unknown on the About Phone page

Fix for issue occasionally preventing eSIM from activating in certain conditions *[10]

Fix for issue occasionally causing handover from WiFi calling to VoLTE to not work properly *[10]

Fix for issue occasionally disabling the ability to disconnect a call

Fix for issue occasionally occurring after inserting a SIM card

Fix for issue where calls are not logged properly in call history in certain conditions

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions

Touch

Fix for issue occasionally causing apps to open when unlocking the phone with a fingerprint *[3]

User Interface

Fix for issue occasionally causing a black bar to appear on the lock screen after interacting with the Google Home app *[12]

Fix for issue occasionally causing color theme to not match with the selected wallpaper

Fix for issue occasionally causing home screen icons to appear invisible

Fix for issue occasionally causing media player to be display stretched intermittently *[13]

Fix for issue occasionally causing sharesheet to not function properly

Fix for issue occasionally causing the incorrect mobile network icon to be displayed

Fix for issue occasionally causing the keyboard to dismiss during quick replies for notification messages

Fix for issue occasionally causing the software update screen to not match the dark theme

Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to disappear *[13]

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when trying to position app icons on the home screen

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when using the Capture more for scrolling screenshots

Fix for issue occasionally causing bubbles to not show conversation content

Fix for issue occasionally causing status bar to be misaligned

Fix for issue occasionally causing suggested apps to disappear on the external screen *[13]

Fix for issue occasionally causing the fingerprint icon to show incorrectly

Fix for issue occasionally causing the messages app icon to not appear on the always-on display *[13]

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when multi-tasking between work and personal profile apps *[11]

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when attempting to open clock via the status bar

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when using button navigation

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when placing widgets on the home screen in various grid sizes

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when using Device Controls

Fix for issue with layouts and animations during transitions in certain conditions

Fix for issue with notifications appearing out of order

Fix for issue with notifications not appearing for work profile in certain conditions

Fix for issue with the notification shade showing the incorrect color theme

Fix for jank and touch responsiveness in certain conditions

Fix to improve swipe to home latency in certain conditions

Fix for issue with transitions between always-on display and lock screen *[13]

Fix for text issue where the device is being identified as a phone versus a tablet *[12]

Fix for issue during the quick switching between apps in certain conditions *[15]

Fix for issue occasionally causing text select to not properly function in the overview layout

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations

Wi-Fi

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when an incorrect WiFi password is entered