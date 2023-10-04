Android 14 with October security patch rolling out for Pixel

Following this morning’s announcement, Android 14 is now rolling out to the following Pixel devices: 4a 5G, 5, 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, and Fold.
There are 26 security issues resolved in the Android 14 October patch dated 2023-10-01, 26 for 2023-10-05, and one for 2023-10-06. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical. The dedicated bulletin for Google devices has 28 additional security fixes.
- Pixel Fold: UP1A.231005.007 — Factory Image — OTA
- Japan — UP1A.231005.007.A1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel Tablet: UP1A.231005.007 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7a: UP1A.231005.007 — Factory Image — OTA
- Japan — UP1A.231005.007.A1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7 Pro: UP1A.231005.007 — Factory Image — OTA
- Japan — UP1A.231005.007.A1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7: UP1A.231005.007 — Factory Image — OTA
- Japan — UP1A.231005.007.A1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6a: UP1A.231005.007 — Factory Image — OTA
- AT&T — UP1A.231005.007.A1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6 Pro: UP1A.231005.007 — Factory Image — OTA
- AT&T — UP1A.231005.007.A1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6: UP1A.231005.007 — Factory Image — OTA
- AT&T — UP1A.231005.007.A1 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 5a: UP1A.231005.007 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 5: UP1A.231005.007 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 4a 5G: UP1A.231005.007 — Factory Image — OTA
Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 14 October 2023 update changelog:
- *[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold
- *[2] Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold
- *[3] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro
- *[4] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold
- *[5] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a
- *[6] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro
- *[7] Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G)
- *[8] Pixel 7a
- *[9] Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
- *[10] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
- *[11] Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
- *[12] Pixel Tablet
- *[13] Pixel Fold
- *[14] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Fold
- *[15] Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
- *[16] Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Fold
Apps
- General improvements for stability or performance with certain system apps
Audio
- Fix for issue occasionally causing audio crashes *[1]
Battery & Charging
- Fix for issue causing device to reboot in certain conditions *[2]
- General improvements for charging and battery usage
Biometrics
- Additional improvements for face unlock stability in certain conditions *[3]
- Fix for issue frequently preventing access to Face Unlock in Settings *[4]
- General improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions *[5]
Bluetooth
- Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to stop functioning under certain conditions
- Fix for issue occasionally causing device to reboot when paired with keyboard *[5]
- Fix for issue causing certain Bluetooth devices to disconnect under certain conditions *[6]
- Fix for issue causing music to not sound smoothly when played over certain Bluetooth devices or accessories *[2]
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing audio from playing over certain headphones *[6]
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories *[7]
- Fix for issue causing the Bluetooth icon to not show as connected on the Pixel Watch
- General improvements for charging and battery usage when Bluetooth is on *[8]
Camera
- Fix for issue occasionally causing camera to have delayed launch with Quick Tap
- General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions *[9]
Connectivity
- Fix for issue preventing Bluetooth tethering from being enabled *[6]
- General improvements for network connectivity *[10]
Display & Graphics
- Fix for issue causing touch highlights to look faint in certain apps *[6]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing display to freeze in certain apps *[3]
- Fix for issue preventing display from waking *[1]
- Fix for UI artifact while in camera preview during certain conditions *[14]
- General improvements to display stability *[1]
Framework
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing device backup from completing
- General improvements to minimize battery impact of backgrounded apps under certain conditions
Media
- Fix for issue causing video playback errors *[10]
- Fix for issue preventing volume button from working *[5]
- General improvements to media stability
NFC
- Fix for issue preventing the digital car key to not function properly in certain conditions *[16]
Sensors
- Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen to stop responding
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing NFC from triggering *[6]
System
- Fix for issue causing certain apps to crash when device is rotated *[11]
- Fix for issue causing certain apps to stop responding
- Fix for issue causing device to restart on its own *[3]
- General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions
- General improvements for system stability during device setup
Telephony
- Fix for issue occasionally causing calls to ring even when Do Not Disturb mode is enabled
- Fix for issue occasionally causing the phone number to show up as Unknown on the About Phone page
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing eSIM from activating in certain conditions *[10]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing handover from WiFi calling to VoLTE to not work properly *[10]
- Fix for issue occasionally disabling the ability to disconnect a call
- Fix for issue occasionally occurring after inserting a SIM card
- Fix for issue where calls are not logged properly in call history in certain conditions
- General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions
Touch
- Fix for issue occasionally causing apps to open when unlocking the phone with a fingerprint *[3]
User Interface
- Fix for issue occasionally causing a black bar to appear on the lock screen after interacting with the Google Home app *[12]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing color theme to not match with the selected wallpaper
- Fix for issue occasionally causing home screen icons to appear invisible
- Fix for issue occasionally causing media player to be display stretched intermittently *[13]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing sharesheet to not function properly
- Fix for issue occasionally causing the incorrect mobile network icon to be displayed
- Fix for issue occasionally causing the keyboard to dismiss during quick replies for notification messages
- Fix for issue occasionally causing the software update screen to not match the dark theme
- Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to disappear *[13]
- Fix for issue occasionally occurring when trying to position app icons on the home screen
- Fix for issue occasionally occurring when using the Capture more for scrolling screenshots
- Fix for issue occasionally causing bubbles to not show conversation content
- Fix for issue occasionally causing status bar to be misaligned
- Fix for issue occasionally causing suggested apps to disappear on the external screen *[13]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing the fingerprint icon to show incorrectly
- Fix for issue occasionally causing the messages app icon to not appear on the always-on display *[13]
- Fix for issue occasionally occurring when multi-tasking between work and personal profile apps *[11]
- Fix for issue occasionally occurring when attempting to open clock via the status bar
- Fix for issue occasionally occurring when using button navigation
- Fix for issue occasionally occurring when placing widgets on the home screen in various grid sizes
- Fix for issue occasionally occurring when using Device Controls
- Fix for issue with layouts and animations during transitions in certain conditions
- Fix for issue with notifications appearing out of order
- Fix for issue with notifications not appearing for work profile in certain conditions
- Fix for issue with the notification shade showing the incorrect color theme
- Fix for jank and touch responsiveness in certain conditions
- Fix to improve swipe to home latency in certain conditions
- Fix for issue with transitions between always-on display and lock screen *[13]
- Fix for text issue where the device is being identified as a phone versus a tablet *[12]
- Fix for issue during the quick switching between apps in certain conditions *[15]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing text select to not properly function in the overview layout
- General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations
Wi-Fi
- Fix for issue occasionally occurring when an incorrect WiFi password is entered
