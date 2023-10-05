Gboard removes ‘Keyboard height’ setting for ‘Resize’

After introducing “Resize” in recent weeks as a more visual way to customize appearance, Gboard has removed the old “Keyboard height” setting.
In Gboard settings > Preferences, you previously had a “Keyboard height” option. The seven increments — Extra-short, Short, Mid-short, Normal, Mid-Tall, Tall, Extra-tall — are now gone, with only “One-handed mode” found under “Layout.”
Instead, the intended way to customize Gboard’s height is by using Resize in the Gboard toolbar/shortcuts page. This lets you make adjustments by dragging the two pull tabs at the top and bottom. Users can also place the keys higher, with the ability to leave a gap between the space bar and the system home bar.
This is a more visually friendly way to make adjustments in Gboard, but not having fixed increments might be annoying if you’re trying to maintain the same height across devices, like after getting a new one.
We’re seeing this removal with the latest Gboard beta – version 13.4.08 – while Pixel devices are also seeing the Proofread option widely again. It was officially announced yesterday for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.
