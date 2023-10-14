 Skip to main content

Android 14 QPR1: Google Clock gets weather integration [U]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 14 2023 - 11:58 am PT
With Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2, a Google Weather experience is now integrated with the Google Clock app.

Update 10/14: Over the past day, the weather integration has returned to Google Clock on Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2. We’re seeing it on a Pixel 7 Pro, Fold (as seen below), and 8 Pro, but not a Pixel Tablet (for whatever reason). It’s not currently rolled out on a Pixel 8 running the stable release of Android 14.

Update: Shortly after launch, Google appears to have pulled this functionality via a server-side update. The weather and associated settings no longer appear in Google Clock.

After installing Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2, weather will appear in the Google Clock app. In the “Clock” tab, you’ll see the current temperature, as well as high and low. To “Add local weather,” go to Settings and tap “Local weather on clock” to grant the necessary permissions. The temperature and high/low also appear on the “World” widget, which has to be at least 4×4 in size.

That is the extent of the integration, which is good for getting a brief idea of the weather in the places you follow. It would be nice if you could tap the current conditions and see a full forecast somewhere.

Behind-the-scenes, QPR1 Beta 2 adds a com.google.android.apps.weather APK/service that is powering the Google Clock integration. It does not have a launcher icon, but appears in settings as a yellow sun with a blue background.

As such, devices like the Pixel 7 Pro still do not have the redesigned Google Weather introduced with the Pixel Tablet and Fold. You still get the Google (Search) app UI, with Google not yet expanding availability to older phones (though we did see it on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro yesterday).

Google Clock weather
Google Clock weather
