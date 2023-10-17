Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12 displays will allegedly be only slightly brighter than Pixel 8 Pro

Google’s new “Actua” displays on the Pixel 8 series are fantastic and industry-leading in the US market, but that may change next year as Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series and the OnePlus 12 edge past the Pixel 8 Pro – but only just barely.

The Pixel 8 Pro’s 6.7-inch “Super Actua” display is, currently, the brightest smartphone display available in the United States. It maxes out at 2,400 nits, which beats the 1,750 nit peak brightness of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, as well as the 2,000 nits of peak brightness that Apple claims on iPhone 15 Pro Max. Outside the US, plenty of brands are beating these figures, such as Oppo’s Find X6 Pro, which has an eye-searing 2,600 nit panel.

According to some early leaks, the Galaxy S24 series and the OnePlus 12 will bring some of that added brightness too.

@Tech_Reve, a relatively reliable tipster, cites information from Samsung Display, which claims that the entire Galaxy S24 series will share the same peak brightness of 2,500 nits. It was reported back in August that the Galaxy S24 Ultra would reach that new height, but at the time, it was expected that at least the smallest S24 wouldn’t hit the same figure.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12 is reported to go a step further. Digital Chat Station on Weibo says that the OnePlus 12’s display will hit 2,600 nits.

The extra 200 nits shouldn’t make a big difference from Google’s new Pixel, but it’s certainly always great to see these figures going up, and it will be interesting to see how the three devices compare. OnePlus 12 is expected to launch (in China first) by the end of the year, with Galaxy S24 coming in January.

