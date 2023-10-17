OnePlus Open’s full design and more specs surface; 2,800 nit displays, new camera sensor

The first foldable from OnePlus, the OnePlus Open, is confirmed to arrive later this week, and now a series of leaks reveal the foldable’s full design and more of its specs.

The latest leaks of the OnePlus Open come from a trio of tipsters – Max Jambor, Ishan Argawal, and Yogesh Brar. And overall, they give us the best look yet at the upcoming foldable smartphone.

Starting with the design, images shared by all three give us a sharp, high-res look at the design of OnePlus Open. This includes the camera bump that OnePlus has kept hidden in previous official teasers – a camera bump that is huge and takes up over 1/3 of the space on the back of the device.

The cameras are said to include a 48MP primary camera using a Sony LYTIA-T808 sensor and then 48MP and 64MP cameras for the ultrawide and 3x telephoto lenses. That main Sony sensor is said to be comparable to the 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor that’s made its way onto many high-end Android phones in China. Apparently, this will be the first time the sensor is used on a smartphone. The secondary sensors are said to be using Sony IMX581 and OmniVision OV64B, respectively.

Aside from the camera, we can see the device in “Emerald Dusk” green and “Voyager Black” color variants, as well as catching a peek at the inner display and its right-mounted selfie camera cutout.

That display is another central part of these latest leaks, where we’re learning sizes and specs. Apparently, the OnePlus Open has a 6.31-inch outer display with a “Ceramic Guard” glass coating. That sounds like a fancy marketing term (Apple’s latest iPhones have a “Ceramic Shield”), but it’s claimed that the glass is 20% more impact-resistant than Gorilla Glass Victus. The outer display also has a 20:9 aspect ratio, which is equivalent to most modern nonfoldable smartphones.

The inner display, meanwhile, is a 7.82-inch panel, and both are claimed to be capable of 2,800 nits. That’s brighter than Google’s new “Super Actua” display on Pixel 8 Pro, which tops out at 2,400 nits, and brighter than both the Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12 are expected to be. On top of that, it’s also much brighter than any other foldable we’ve seen to date. Galaxy Z Fold 5, by comparison, tops out at 1,750 nits. It’s an absolutely wild claim, so we’ll be interested to see how it pans out.

The OnePlus Open launches on October 19.

