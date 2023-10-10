 Skip to main content

The foldable OnePlus Open will reportedly launch for $1,699 in the US

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Oct 10 2023 - 5:59 am PT
4 Comments
oneplus open

We’ve seen a lot about the OnePlus Open over the past couple of weeks, with the brand’s first foldable looking rather compelling. Now, we’re getting our first idea of the price of the OnePlus Open.

The folks over at WinFuture today published renders of the OnePlus Open, which give us our best look yet at the foldable smartphone in its black and green color variants, and also showing off the truly massive rear camera module. The device is said to have a 7.8-inch inner display and a 6.31-inch outer display. Recently, a look at the Oppo Find N3 showed us what to expect from the display crease on OnePlus Open, and it looks great.

As expected, OnePlus Open is set to ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but this report sheds light on the storage and memory, which would land at 256GB and 16GB respectively.

But, the big detail from today’s leak is the cost.

According to WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, the price of the OnePlus Open foldable will land at $1,699 USD. That’s $100 short of the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold, which is actually a bit higher than most folks were expecting. However, from the looks of it, the device will certainly be bringing a lot to the table.

The report also reiterates the same October 19 launch date we’ve heard previously, which is just over a week away.

