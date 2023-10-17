Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro’s faster charging lasts longer into the charging cycle too

There are smartphones that can charge at crazy speeds, but Google’s Pixel phones aren’t really known for their fast charging. With the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google has upgraded the wired charging speeds, and a new test dive shows that there’s even more of an improvement than we see on paper.

Ahead of the launch of the Pixel 8 series, Google confirmed that charging speeds have been upgraded. The smaller Pixel 8 jumped up to 27 W over a USB-C cable, while the Pixel 8 Pro tops out at 30 W. But the wattage alone wasn’t what made the charging feel a bit on the slow side on prior models.

It was found back on the Pixel 6 series that Google’s charging method would hit its peak speeds during the first 50% of charging and then rapidly drop off as the battery filled up. Google later explained that this was to “strike a balance between battery life, longevity and fast charging” with an aim to “minimize degradation to preserve the lifespan of your battery.”

On the Pixel 8, it seems that has finally changed.

The folks over at Android Authority have tested the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro’s charging times and speeds and found that the new phones do indeed charge faster but also hold a higher rate of charge for a longer portion of a charging cycle. The Pixel 8 was fully charged in 77 minutes, down from 100 on the Pixel 7, and the Pixel 8 Pro charged in 79 minutes, down from 101.

The graphs below can be a little confusing to read at a glance (you can find interactive versions on AA’s site), but the important bit of information is that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro both charge at a higher wattage throughout a charging cycle. Faster charging rates are kept up until the battery hits around 80%, versus around 72% on the Pixel 7 series. You’ll still see charging rates vary considerably throughout the whole process, but it’s certainly faster. Peak power measured in the test was just shy of 25 W on the Pixel 8 and around 27 W on the Pixel 8 Pro. That’s lower than Google’s claim, but variables such as heat and testing methodology can always play a role here. Heat especially does seem to affect the Pixel’s speeds, as it was also noted during the test that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro charge a couple of degrees hotter (around 38 degrees Celsius) than their predecessors.

