Motorola razr sees launch day discount to $600, Galaxy Buds FE, more

A launch day discount has arrived on the Motorola razr Android foldable at $600. It comes joined by an offer on Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds FE, which includes a $10 gift card at $100, as well as Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) at $120. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola razr sees launch day discount to $600

Motorola’s new razr smartphone is officially shipping today, and now it comes backed by some savings. Amazon is marking down the new and more affordable foldable to $599.99 shipped in two styles. It’s $100 off the usual $700 price tag and marking a launch day discount as the first chance to save. Our launch coverage over at 9to5Google offers a closer look at what to expect, but we do break it down below the fold. Plus, you’ll be able to save on the higher-end razr+, too.

Motorola’s new razr smartphone sports the company’s signature flip up design that mimics the original razr from the early 2000s. It has a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate, as well as an external 1.5-inch OLED panel. The whole unit comes powered by a Snapsdreagon 7 Gen 1, while also rocking a 4,200mAh battery with 30W charging. Around back, you’ll find a 64MP main camera with a secondary hybrid 13MP ultra-wide and macro sensor.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds FE come with a $10 gift card

Amazon is now offering the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds FE for $99.99 shipped while also bundling in a $10 gift card. That gives you an extra $10 credit to use on future purchases after buying these all-new and even more affordable earbuds from Samsung. This is the first chance to save so far, as well. Galaxy Buds FE just launched last week and arrive to offer a lower barrier to entry for the Samsung ecosystem. The buds have a new wingtip design that helps them rest in your ears more comfortably, but otherwise resemble what you’ll find elsewhere in the lineup. Even though these are on the more affordable side, you’ll still get ANC tech built-in, as well as 30 hours of battery life.

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) monitors holiday shopping deliveries

If you missed last week’s sale, Amazon is now offering another chance to save on the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) at $120. This model typically sells for $180, and is now returning to its second-best price to date at 33% off. We’ve seen it drop just $1 lower in the past, but that was back in May. Since then, it has only dropped to today’s discounted price twice before. We break down the details on how this can help you monitor those upcoming package deliveries below, or you can get a closer look at all of the intricacies in our hands-on review.

Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell arrives with all of the Nest and Assistant integration you’d expect from the brand’s most recent front porch protector. It packs 720p recording into a refreshed design that’s easier on the eyes than the original model, with the rechargeable battery ditching 24/7 recording in favor of live feed access with 3 hours of local event video history recording.

