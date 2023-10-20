OnePlus will show off a 3,000 nit display next week

Smartphone displays have been getting much brighter in recent years, with Google’s Pixel 8 Pro currently offering one of the brightest smartphone displays in the US market at 2,400 nits. But, next week, OnePlus will show off a device equipped with a 3,000 nit display.

In a collaboration with BOE that’s set to be a “new darn” for displays made in China as mentioned on Weibo, OnePlus will show off a new device that has a display that can hit 3,000 nits of brightness (via GSMArena). It’s an almost unheard of level of brightness for a smartphone display. For context, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra tops out at 1,750 nits, the iPhone 14 Pro Max at 2,000 nits, the Pixel 8 Pro at 2,400 nits, and the Oppo Find X6 Pro at 2,500 nits.

The only noteworthy device that currently approaches this level of brightness is the OnePlus Open, which claims 2,800 nits of brightness from both the inner and outer panels on the foldable.

Digital Chat Station says that the new display will not only hit 3,000 nits of brightness but will also support 1440p resolution and 2160Hz PWM dimming, up from 1440Hz in existing panels.

While we don’t know what the phone itself will bring to the table, we’ll find out more next week, as the unveiling is set for October 24.

But, notably, this new tech isn’t expected on the OnePlus 12, as a recent leak mentioned 2,600 nits for that device.

