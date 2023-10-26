Home Assistant now supports Android 14’s panel view for smart home controls

The powerful smart home automation tool Home Assistant is now picking up better support for Android, with integration on the native “Device Controls” feature now available in an improved panel view.

Home Assistant is a platform that pulls together various smart home devices into one place, with much more advanced controls than you typically find in regular smart home apps. Automation in Home Assistant can do incredible things, with ideas as simple as sending a notification when a device’s battery gets low to automating lights to match the time of day outside. It can get pretty wild.

Now, those controls are also coming to Android’s native “Device Controls,” which also supports Google Home, SmartThings, and other apps.

As detailed on Home Assistant’s website (via Mishaal Rahman), this integration will support activating or deactivating an automation, adjusting the temperature of climate devices, controlling lights directly, locking or unlocking doors, activating a robot vacuum, and more. The support already exists for Android’s normal button layout, as used by other apps, but is now adding a “Dashboard” view.

This works like Google’s “Home Panel,” which appears on Pixels and Samsung Galaxy devices running Android 14. It makes Home Assistant one of the first apps using the new API for this new “panel” view in Android 14. The big advantage to this is that it works when the phone is locked (assuming you’ve turned on the needed setting).

More on Android: