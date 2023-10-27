 Skip to main content

Google Drive on Android gets two-page view for PDFs

Avatar for Abner Li  | Oct 27 2023 - 5:57 pm PT
The latest Google Workspace large screen optimization sees Drive for Android get a two-page layout when viewing PDF files. 

The single-page layout is now joined by a “newly added two-page width view when scrolling through a PDF.” A button to enable it appears in-between search and the three-dot overflow menu. It’s meant to “resemble a book, providing a better viewing experience on large screen Android devices” that takes advantage of the available real estate, which (in portrait) is already like holding a piece of paper.

This is specifically available on Android tablets and foldables. The company says it’s “available now to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.”

Earlier this year, Google Drive introduced the very useful ability to draw on and highlight PDFs that’s quite nice on tablets.

This two-page PDF view joins other Google Drive tablet updates like multi-instance support, the navigation rail, and larger widgets that take advantage of extra homescreen space.

