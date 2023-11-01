Pixel Watch 2 is still heavily delayed at Google Store, but shipping immediately from Best Buy

The Google Pixel Watch 2 has been suffering from heavy shipping delays at the Google Store since its launch, and it’s still taking weeks for the smartwatch to ship. But at Best Buy, all Pixel Watch 2 models are shipping pretty much immediately.

At the Google Store, prospective Pixel Watch 2 buyers are looking largely at mid- to late-November shipping dates for all Bluetooth variants of the smartwatch, while LTE models are shipping within a week. The silver/blue Pixel Watch 2 in Bluetooth isn’t even available for purchase right now, instead delayed indefinitely, forcing buyers over to a waitlist.

The situation has clearly improved since the Watch 2’s debut, but the Google Store certainly isn’t the place to get a watch quickly.

Luckily, Best Buy is having no such delays, with all Pixel Watch 2 models, Bluetooth and LTE, shipping almost immediately. Even the silver/blue model is shipping immediately, arriving as soon as this Saturday (November 4). This change in stock also comes right as the Google Store has lowered its biggest perk, with trade-ins of the first-generation Pixel Watch now lowered by a considerable margin.

The only thing to note about buying at Best Buy versus the Google Store is that the former doesn’t sell the silver/porcelain model.

More on Pixel Watch 2: