Google Play highlighting VPNs that have undergone an independent security review 

One aspect of the Data Safety section that the Play Store introduced last year is the ability to feature “Independent security reviews.” Google Play is more prominently surfacing that badge when you search for VPN apps.

Developers can have their apps “independently validated against a global security standard.” In turn, they get a badge (shield with a star icon at the center) that appears at the bottom of the Data Safety section.

This signals to users that an independent third-party has validated that the developers designed their apps to meet these industry mobile security and privacy minimum best practices and the developers are going the extra mile to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities. This, in turn, makes it harder for attackers to reach users’ devices and improves app quality across the ecosystem.

Google is now telling Android users to look for this Independent Security Review badge when they search for a VPN. This should expand to other application types in the future, but Google is starting with VPNs, given the “sensitive and significant amount of user data these apps handle.” Providers that have undergone certification include Google One, ExpressVPN, and NordVPN. There are eight in total.

Tapping “Learn More” takes you to the App Validation Directory to “view all VPN apps that have been independently security reviewed” and find additional technical assessment details.

We encourage and anticipate additional VPN app developers to undergo independent security testing, bringing even more transparency to users. If you are a VPN developer and interested in learning more about this feature, please submit this form.

Google acknowledges that baseline security standards don’t “imply that a product is free of vulnerabilities” but hopes the “badge associated with these validated apps helps users see at-a-glance that a developer has prioritized security and privacy practices and committed to user safety.”

