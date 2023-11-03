Deals: Galaxy Tab S8 $155 off, Pixel Tablet $399, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II from $149, more

Friday has arrived and with it we have all of the best deals to scope out before you head into the weekend starting with $155 in savings on the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Android tablet. But for those looking towards Google’s tablet experience, we are also tracking a new all-time low on the recently-released Google Pixel Tablet at $399 shipped. As far as audio goes, the beloved Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are now at some of the best prices of the year starting from $149 shipped and you’ll also find the return of all-time low pricing on Samsung’s flagship 512GB 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD. Everything is waiting down below as part of today’s 9to5Toys Launch Break.

Save $155 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Android tablet

Amazon is now offering the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Android tablet for $504.44 shipped. Regularly $700, this is more than $155 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. For comparison’s sake, this model is currently on sale for $550 at both Best Buy and directly from Samsung. Today’s offer also comes within $4.50 of the limited fall Prime Day deal, which was a match for the lowest price we have tracked all year at Amazon. It might not be the new Samsung S9 model that is currently shipping with up to $75 in FREE Amazon credit to use towards upcoming Black Friday deals, but it is still a compelling solution that will save you some cash – the 11-inch 128GB S9 will run you over $750 on sale right now. Head below for more details.

Google Pixel Tablet falls to new $399 all-time low

A new all-time low is here on the recently-released Google Pixel Tablet. Dropping to its holiday sale price today on Amazon, the new release sells for $399 shipped. It would normally set you back $499, and is now clocking in at $100 off for the first time. Our previous mention from the fall Prime Day festivities earlier in the month had it selling for $10 more, and now it’s dropping that extra cash to mark the best price we’ve seen to date. We explore the whole experience in our hands-on review, too.

Bose ANC QuietComfort Earbuds II hit some of the best prices of the year

Amazon is now offering one of its best prices ever on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at $199 shipped. Regularly $279, this is a solid $80 in savings and the best price we can find on a new condition set. Today’s deal comes in at $50 under our previous mention and a match of this year’s fall Prime Day price. This is one of the lowest totals we have tracked outside of the particularly notable refurbished offer now live directly from Bose at $149 shipped. Coming with the same warranty as a new set, Bose has a world-class refurbishment program.

Samsung’s flagship 512GB 200MB/s PRO Ultimate microSD

Amazon is now offering the new 512GB Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD card for $44.99 shipped. This model first debuted back in late August as the latest and most powerful in the brand’s lineup of popular microSD cards. Regularly $60, this is 31% off the going rate and marking a return to the Amazon all-time low pricing. Alongside deals on the lighter capacity models below, the PRO Ultimate cards clock in at up to 200MB/s and make for a speedy option for everything from camera and drone setups to gaming consoles, tablets, and select Android handsets. Samsung’s protection against the elements, extreme temperature, drops, and more is in place here as well, and you can take a deeper dive as part of our hands-on review right here.

