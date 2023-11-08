Firebase demos upcoming suite of AI tools for app developers

During its first-ever “Demo Day,” Google’s Firebase team has shared four ways developers can easily harness the power of AI for their own apps.

Firebase is a suite of libraries and tools that leverage Google’s cloud to make it simple to create powerful apps, including a generous free tier to get started. You’ll find tools to help track down the cause of crashes, store files and data, send notifications, and so much more. Today, Firebase held a Demo Day event, during which it showcased the latest AI tech coming soon to the platform.

To help developers explore more of what Firebase has to offer and provide assistance on how best to use its many tools and libraries, the team is preparing to bring Google’s Duet AI to the Firebase Console. This chatbot experience is trained on the source code and documentation of the full Firebase suite, enabling it to answer questions, explain features, and provide code examples. In one example shown in the video, the AI details a handful of Firebase libraries and how they would help prevent cheating in a mobile game.

If you’d rather build your own AI chatbot using the tools available through Firebase, the team also provided a demo on how to do so in less than 10 minutes.

App Distribution is Firebase’s handy tool for getting pre-release versions of your Android and iOS apps onto trusted tester devices. Google is now supercharging this tool with the help of AI, creating an Automated Tester that automatically crawls through your app’s screens and features on a variety of devices and Android versions to identify potential crashes and bugs. All you have to do is upload your app and let the bot do its thing. Down the line, Google plans to let developers teach the AI more about their apps so it can test more effectively.

Lastly, another major way that AI is changing the game for developers is through code generation, which is one of the key features of Google’s recently announced Project IDX. With Project IDX, you have access to a code editor (with AI code completion), a web server, an AI assistant, and even Android/iOS “devices” to run apps on – all from your browser. The Firebase team offered another demo of Project IDX today to help whet the appetites of those still waiting to gain access.

For now, most of these AI improvements for Firebase are only available in early access for trusted testers. To be part of the fun, you can sign up for the Firebase Alpha program’s waitlist today.