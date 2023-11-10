Report: Samsung will launch a ‘mid-range’ foldable phone in 2024

Foldable phones are quite expensive, and even a few generations in, those prices haven’t come down significantly from established brands. But, apparently, Samsung could debut a “mid-range” foldable sometime in 2024 to drop prices.

Research firm TrendForce, citing “supply chain sources,” says that Samsung is set to bring a lower-cost foldable phone to market in 2024 to “further [reduce] price barriers.”

Supply chain sources have also revealed that Samsung is planning to bring foldable phones to the mid-range market next year, further reducing price barriers and making foldable phones more accessible to a broader range of consumers.

It’s unclear exactly how low of a price Samsung would be willing to go on a foldable device, or what form factor it would aim for first. The company’s Galaxy Z Flip lineup has been quite popular thus far at its $999 price point, but there’s a growing amount of competition outside of that. Motorola, for example, last month launched the Razr (2023) in the US at $699, and internationally, the Tecno Phantom V Flip puts out an impressive show for just half of Samsung’s pricing.

On the other hand, there’s much more room for the price in the book-style market, as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series still costs a whopping $1,799. This one feels less likely, however, given Samsung is just now seeing strong competition in the United States amid the releases of Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open in the US this year.

This also isn’t the first time that Samsung has been rumored to launch a lower-cost foldable. A 2022 report claimed that Samsung would launch an “entry-level” foldable that would cost less than $800, and that report did indeed mention a possible 2024 launch.

More on Samsung: