 Skip to main content

Amazon Luna expands to three more countries in Europe

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 15 2023 - 9:45 am PT
0 Comments

Amazon Luna, the cloud gaming service that was for ages locked solely to the United States, is further expanding its footprint in Europe with the addition of three more countries.

When Amazon Luna first launched, the service was only available in the US market. It wasn’t until this year that Luna finally made its way to other regions, with an expansion to Canada, Germany, and the UK. Since then, Amazon has been quiet about further growth.

That is, until today. In a blog post, Amazon has announced that Luna is now available in France, Italy, and Spain.

It’s been an exciting year for Luna with the cloud gaming service celebrating its one-year anniversary in the U.S. and becoming available to customers in the United KingdomGermany, and Canada. Today, we’re thrilled to bring Luna to gamers in FranceItaly and Spain, giving more customers the opportunity to play games like they stream movies — no expensive gaming hardware or lengthy downloads required.

Like Luna in the US and other regions, customers will be able to stream games without any downloads, all exclusively from web apps. Games will be supplied from the rotating selection of games available via Amazon Prime, the library of titles in Luna+, Ubisoft+, and/or Jackbox channels, as well as free titles such as Fortnite. Supported devices include mobile phones, laptops, Chromebooks, and select TVs from Samsung, LG, and Amazon Fire TV.

The Amazon Luna Controller will also expand to these regions, with a limited introductory price of €39.99 through November 27.

More on Amazon Luna:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Amazon Luna

Amazon Luna

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.