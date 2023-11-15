Amazon Luna expands to three more countries in Europe

Amazon Luna, the cloud gaming service that was for ages locked solely to the United States, is further expanding its footprint in Europe with the addition of three more countries.

When Amazon Luna first launched, the service was only available in the US market. It wasn’t until this year that Luna finally made its way to other regions, with an expansion to Canada, Germany, and the UK. Since then, Amazon has been quiet about further growth.

That is, until today. In a blog post, Amazon has announced that Luna is now available in France, Italy, and Spain.

It’s been an exciting year for Luna with the cloud gaming service celebrating its one-year anniversary in the U.S. and becoming available to customers in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada. Today, we’re thrilled to bring Luna to gamers in France, Italy and Spain, giving more customers the opportunity to play games like they stream movies — no expensive gaming hardware or lengthy downloads required.

Like Luna in the US and other regions, customers will be able to stream games without any downloads, all exclusively from web apps. Games will be supplied from the rotating selection of games available via Amazon Prime, the library of titles in Luna+, Ubisoft+, and/or Jackbox channels, as well as free titles such as Fortnite. Supported devices include mobile phones, laptops, Chromebooks, and select TVs from Samsung, LG, and Amazon Fire TV.

The Amazon Luna Controller will also expand to these regions, with a limited introductory price of €39.99 through November 27.

