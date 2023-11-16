Google Pixel 8/Pro see first discounts from $549, Pixel Fold $400 off, Nest x Yale smart lock $220, more

The Google Black Friday deals are beginning to go live, and today has the first-ever discounts up for grabs on the new Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Both are now at new all-time lows from $549, to go alongside a $400 discount on the Pixel Fold, not to mention a rare price cut that takes $80 off the latest Nest x Yale smart lock. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 8/Pro see first discounts

Black Friday 2023 pricing has now arrived on the new Google Pixel 8 Pro. Dropping at Amazon, you can score the unlocked 128GB smartphone for $799 shipped. The price dropped from the usual $999 price tag, with $200 in savings attached, while making its debut as the first and only price cut we’ve seen. We walked away impressed in our hands-on review and further detail the experience below. There’s also the first Google Pixel 8 deal!

Google’s new Pixel 8 Pro just launched back in October and is now finally seeing a chance to save without having to trade in a device. It comes powered by the Tensor G3 chip, which enables all of the company’s AI tech this time around, leveraged by the photo and video editor with a new 6.7-inch Super Actua display also making the cut. Around back are four refreshed cameras too.

The Google Pixel 8 on the other hand is continuing the savings with an all-time low of its own. Also on sale at Amazon, the smartphone now sells for $549 across all three colors and drops from its typical $699 going rate. This is $150 off and matches the Pixel 8 Pro discount in being the only offer we’ve seen so far. Not to mention, it’s also the advertised Black Friday discount, so you can lock in your order now ahead of time.

Rare discount takes $80 off the latest Nest x Yale smart lock

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances of the year to save on the Google Nest x Yale Lock. Not only one of the first chances but also the best price cuts of the year, the smart lock drops to $220 in several finishes. It normally sells for $300 and is now clocking in at $80 off. This is only the fourth offer of the year, while marking a new 2023 low in the process. This is an extra $30 under our previous mention. We also just talked about how the new Matter version just isn’t a proper substitute for today’s discounted model – which is still as good as it gets for an Assistant smart lock.

The Nest x Yale smart lock delivers a notable upgrade to your Assistant security kit centered around one of several different metal finishes. It has a touchscreen display for punching in codes on top of unlocking with your smartphone or using a voice assistant. There’s no key port on this model, so you’ll be completely transitioning over to the smart side of security. The Nest x Yale Lock connects to the rest of your smart home over Wi-Fi too.

Save $400 on Pixel Fold

This year’s Black Friday Google Pixel Fold discount has entered the chat. If you’re looking for something more premium than the Pixel 8/Pro models seeing their first price cuts today, then the company’s first foldable is surely worth a look. The unlocked 256GB smartphone now drops down to $1,399 shipped on Amazon, where it falls from the usual $1,799 price tag. This is $400 off and the expected Thanksgiving Week discount. You can also step up to the 512GB model at $1,519. Head below for more on the Google Pixel Fold deal.

Google’s first foldable, the new Pixel Fold, arrives powered by its new Tensor G2 chip and packs a folding 7.6-inch display on the inside. When closed, you’ll be able to use the 5.8-inch screen on the outside, which wraps up the more compact take on this style of smartphone. On the other side is a 48 MP camera sensor, completing the package you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Google Pixel Tablet falls to $399 all-time low

A new all-time low is here on the recently-released Google Pixel Tablet. Dropping to its holiday sale price today on Amazon, the new release sells for $399 shipped. It would normally set you back $499, and is now clocking in at $100 off for the first time. Our previous mention from the fall Prime Day festivities earlier in the month had it selling for $10 more, and now it’s dropping that extra cash to mark the best price we’ve seen to date. We explore the whole experience below the fold, or you can just hop over to our hands-on review, too.

Taking a more unique approach to the tablet form-factor, Google’s latest crack at the product arrives with a 10.95-inch LCD display that powers the Android 13 experience with the Tensor G2 chip. But where things actually get interesting is the new Charging Speaker Dock, which lets you turn the Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub of sorts.

Google’s Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) at the second-best price

Picking yourself up a new Pixel 8/Pro today? Then you need to pair those Black Friday discounts with a price cut on the official Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen). Right now at Amazon, it is dropping down to $59 shipped from its usual $79 going rate. This is a 25% discount and the second-best offer to date. We last saw it sell for $2 less, which is the all-time low, back in September. Now today’s markdown arrives as the first offer since.

Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand kicks off with 23W charging that’s able to handle both the Pixel 8/Pro, as well as 7a and other devices, too. On top of just handling charging it’ll also turn your handset into a mini Nest Hub display of sorts, ensuring that it can stand out from other chargers on the market. That feature is explored more in our hands-on review, which also covers everything else to expect from the first-party accessory.

