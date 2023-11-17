MediaTek’s newest SoC components build on Wi-Fi 7 and 5G

MediaTek is building out a stronger connectivity portfolio with its new Wi-Fi 7 5G solutions that deliver higher speeds with more efficiency.

During MediaTek’s annual summit, the company divulged information on two new product sets. The first is a new set of chipsets that deliver a stronger and faster Wi-Fi 7 connection with always-on reliability.

These new chipsets come in two packages – the Filogic 860 and Filogic 360. Filogic 860 is an advanced network solution that compliments “enterprise access points, service provider Ethernet gateways and mess nodes, as well as retail and IoT router applications.” MediaTek’s Filogic 360, on the other hand, is a “stand-alone solution that integrates Wi-Fi 7 2×2 and dual Bluetooth 5.4 radios in a single chip, and is designed to deliver next-generation Wi-Fi 7 connectivity to edge devices, streaming devices and a vast array of other consumer electronics.”

Filogic 860 and Filogic 360 offers the same technology as our

premium solutions with exceptional reliability in busy network environments, ultra-fast speeds with

reduced latency and enhanced range.

MediaTek is also announcing RedCap solutions, which stands for “reduced capability” and refers to devices that don’t need as much power and can operate perfectly with a more efficient 5G connection, requiring less power. One example would be wearables, which need to often prioritize battery life. To facilitate this, MediaTek introduced the T300 series.

As the world’s first 6nm Radio Frequency System-On-Chip (RFSOC) single die solution for RedCap, the MediaTek T300 series is breaking new ground in the RedCap space. This RFSOC will allow brands to capitalize on the emerging RedCap market and create innovative designs for enterprise, industrial, consumer, AR, and data-card applications. Built on the highly efficient TSMC 6nm process, the MediaTek T300 series integrates a single-core Arm Cortex-A35 in a significantly more compact PCB area.

According to MediaTek, the result is a 70% reduction in power consumption in comparison to similar 5G solutions and up to 75% power savings compared to 4G LTE.

The MediaTek T300 series will debut in H1 2024, while the Filogic 860 and Filogic 360 are becoming available now, with mass production planned for mid-2024.