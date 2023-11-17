 Skip to main content

The Pixel Watch 2 doesn’t have a Black Friday discount

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 17 2023 - 7:30 am PT
3 Comments

Pixel Watch 2 is a stellar smartwatch, but Google isn’t giving it a discount for Black Friday. Here are the few deals you can get, and also how to get a steal on the original model.

For Black Friday 2023, Google is offering some pretty solid deals. The Pixel 8 Pro is $200 off, Pixel Fold is $400 off, and Pixel Tablet is down by $100 too. Some of the deals are just insane values too, like the $374 Pixel 7a and $449 Pixel 7, and the $549 Pixel 8 is arguably one of the best overall values you can get in a smartphone today.

But, the Pixel Watch 2 was left out for Black Friday.

Regardless of where you buy, Google’s latest smartwatch is seeing no discounts from its $349 price, and surprisingly, there aren’t even any big bundle deals going on.

The only big discount available right now around the Pixel Watch 2 is the band collection, which is seeing considerable discounts for the Active and Woven bands at retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon. Active bands are down as low as $38, while Woven bands are seeing rare discounts too.

The better deals, rather, are on the original Pixel Watch.

Across the board, Google is discounting the first-generation Pixel Watch by $150, taking the cost down to $199 for a Bluetooth model and $249 for an LTE option. Amazon even has the LTE model down to $199, which is genuinely a steal.

As we previously broke down, a discounted first-generation Pixel Watch is still a rather good deal, as the core experience between the two is the same, and the biggest downside is battery life. We said in October:

There’s no argument that the Pixel Watch 2 isn’t a better smartwatch, and when the two are identical in price, there’s absolutely no reason to go backward a generation. However, with the current $140 difference in price, there are a lot of compelling reasons to stick with the first generation.

The main differences between Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 are upgrades to the newer model. Those upgrades include:

  • 24-hour battery life with always-on display enabled
  • Faster Snapdragon W5 chip
  • Stress tracking
  • Lighter aluminum body
  • Faster charging
  • 40% more accurate heart rate sensor
  • Brighter display

In my eyes, a $150 difference is worth losing out on all of those.

For all of the best Black Friday deals, check out 9to5Toys.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch
Google Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch 2

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.