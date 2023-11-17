The Pixel Watch 2 doesn’t have a Black Friday discount

Pixel Watch 2 is a stellar smartwatch, but Google isn’t giving it a discount for Black Friday. Here are the few deals you can get, and also how to get a steal on the original model.

For Black Friday 2023, Google is offering some pretty solid deals. The Pixel 8 Pro is $200 off, Pixel Fold is $400 off, and Pixel Tablet is down by $100 too. Some of the deals are just insane values too, like the $374 Pixel 7a and $449 Pixel 7, and the $549 Pixel 8 is arguably one of the best overall values you can get in a smartphone today.

But, the Pixel Watch 2 was left out for Black Friday.

Regardless of where you buy, Google’s latest smartwatch is seeing no discounts from its $349 price, and surprisingly, there aren’t even any big bundle deals going on.

The only big discount available right now around the Pixel Watch 2 is the band collection, which is seeing considerable discounts for the Active and Woven bands at retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon. Active bands are down as low as $38, while Woven bands are seeing rare discounts too.

The better deals, rather, are on the original Pixel Watch.

Across the board, Google is discounting the first-generation Pixel Watch by $150, taking the cost down to $199 for a Bluetooth model and $249 for an LTE option. Amazon even has the LTE model down to $199, which is genuinely a steal.

As we previously broke down, a discounted first-generation Pixel Watch is still a rather good deal, as the core experience between the two is the same, and the biggest downside is battery life. We said in October:

There’s no argument that the Pixel Watch 2 isn’t a better smartwatch, and when the two are identical in price, there’s absolutely no reason to go backward a generation. However, with the current $140 difference in price, there are a lot of compelling reasons to stick with the first generation.

The main differences between Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 are upgrades to the newer model. Those upgrades include:

24-hour battery life with always-on display enabled

Faster Snapdragon W5 chip

Stress tracking

Lighter aluminum body

Faster charging

40% more accurate heart rate sensor

Brighter display

In my eyes, a $150 difference is worth losing out on all of those.

For all of the best Black Friday deals, check out 9to5Toys.