Google Store Black Friday 2023: $799 Pixel 8 Pro, $400 off Fold, more

The US Google Store will kick off its Black Friday 2023 discounts this Thursday (or a full week before Thanksgiving), with Pixel 8 and Fold discounts being the highlight.
Update 11/16: The Google Store Black’s Black Friday 2023 deals are now live and will be available until November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT (Cyber Monday).
- $400 off Pixel Fold: $1,399 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $250 off Pixel 7 Pro: $649 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $200 off Pixel 8 Pro: $799 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $150 off Pixel 8: $549 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $125 off Pixel 7a: $374 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $100 off Pixel Tablet: $399 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $80 off Pixel Watch (first-gen): $199.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $10 off Pixel Watch bands:
- $10 off Pixel Watch 2 charger: $19.99
- $80 off Pixel Buds Pro: $119.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $40 off Pixel Buds A-Series: $59 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $20 off Pixel Stand: $59 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $12 off Chromecast with Google TV: $37.99
- $50 off Nest Hub: $49.99 — Best Buy
- $100 off Nest Hub Max: $129.99 — Best Buy
- $100 off Nest Wifi Pro 2-pack: $199.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $120 off Nest Wifi Pro 3-pack: $279.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $30 off Nest Cam (wired): $69.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $60 off Nest Cam (battery): $119.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $90 off Nest Cam with floodlight: $189.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $30 off Nest Doorbell (wired): $149.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $70 off Nest Doorbell (battery): $119.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $40 off Nest Learning Thermostat: $89.99
- $70 off Nest Learning Thermostat: $179 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $70 off Nest x Yale Lock: $179
Original 11/13: Google is discounting the Pixel Fold by $400 to $1,399 for the 256GB model. This is the first major discount for the foldable, which was announced in May and then launched a month later.
Next up is $200 off the Pixel 8 Pro to start at $799, while the Pixel 8 is $549 after $150 off. Compared to last year, the discount on both phones is $50 more.
They raised prices by $100 this year while not offering any substantial upgrades... just the standard annual chipset improvement and minor tweaks. Remember it's still lagging years behind actual flagships and has below average battery life.
They priced it too high to start. $799/$549 should have been the regular price to begin with.
The Pixel 7a is down to $374 after $125 off, and the Pixel Tablet is $100 off to $399.
On the wearable front, you can get the original Pixel Watch for $199.99 after an $80 discount, while the Pixel Buds Pro is $80 off at $119.99. (Pixel Buds A-Series is down to $59 after a $40 discount.)
Other deals on Nest smart home products include:
We have the start date — November 16 — but we don’t yet know when these Google Store Black Friday deals will end. They will presumably run until Cyber Monday for quite an extended sale.
