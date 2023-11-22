Google Pixel 7a hits $374, Nest WiFi Pro systems from $200, Fitbit fitness trackers, more

Upgrading to a new smartphone doesn’t have to be expensive, as the new Google Pixel 7a is now even more affordable at $374. The early Black Friday savings continue over to some of the best prices on Fitbit fitness trackers, as well as Google Nest WiFi Pro systems from $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 7a is now even more affordable

If you’re still not sold on the Pixel 8/Pro deals from earlier in the early Black Friday savings event, then Google’s latest affordable handset might just be the better buy. Over at Amazon, you can score the Google Pixel 7a for $374. It’s down from the usual $499 going rate and marks the best discount to date for only the second time. Those $125 in savings allow this to match the all-time low while doubling down on the smartphone’s budget-friendly build. Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. We also just reviewed the device, and we walked away quite impressed.

This time around, we’ve found that the Pixel 7a makes no compromises, even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package.

Fitbit Black Friday deals now live

All of the Fitbit Black Friday deals are here and in one place at Amazon. Amongst a collection of exercise-oriented smartwatches and fitness trackers, everything is down to either the second-best price to date or just new all-time lows outright. There are some entirely new price cuts on recently-released gear, as well as deals on flagship releases and entry-level offerings alike. A favorite has the Fitbit Versa 4 at $150. This is $50 off the usual $200 going rate and marks the best price of the year. It’s within $3 of the all-time low from Black Friday last year. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new onboard Google features in our launch coverage.

Delivering one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, the new Versa 4 arrives with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey this spring. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new Google features as well in our launch coverage.

Google Nest WiFi Pro systems fall to new all-time lows

Amazon is now offering the best prices yet on Google Nest WiFi Pro systems. Leading the way is the two-node package at $200. This is $100 off the usual $300 price tag and marks a new all-time low in the process. It’s $20 under our previous fall Prime Day mention and the first time it has gotten close to the $200 range. If you need a little extra coverage, there’s also the three-node system at $279. This package is down from the usual $400 price tag, which also marks a new all-time low. It’s $21 under our previous mention from last month, a 30% discount. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest Wi-Fi 6E networking tech. There is 2,200-square feet of coverage for each of the routers with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. You’ll be able to choose between the two different bundles depending on how much coverage you need, too.

Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event

Roborock makes some of our favorite robotic vacuums, and that’s even more true now that the best discounts of the year are live. As it tends to do every year, the company has launched a Black Friday sale across all of its latest models, helping you clean up the mess of the holidays. There are deep discounts on everything from new flagship models to entry-level autonomous cleaning solutions and everything in between.

Wrap up some new smart home gear with Aqara deals

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your Assistant smart home, as Aqara and its 9to5-favorite accessories are getting in on the savings. This year, we’re tracking some of the best discounts yet across the company’s lineup of Zigbee hubs, smart sensors, and tons of other gear for your Assistant setup. There are quite a few notable offers, but everything is down to its lowest price of the year.

Motion Sensor P1: $17 (Reg. $25)

Presence Sensor FP2: $62 (Reg. $83)

Door and Window Sensor P2: $21 (Reg. $30)

Water Leak sensor: $14 (Reg. $19)

Keeping your home clean during the holidays can be a nearly impossible feat sometimes, but Eureka is stepping in to help with the cause. Right now, you can shop some of its most popular vacuums – of both the robotic and stick varieties – each of which is down to the best prices of the year. All of these discounts will be live through Thanksgiving week and can be found right here.

