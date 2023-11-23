Amazon is now automatically playing fullscreen video ads on Fire TV

Almost every smart TV platform is, at this point, a billboard for ads with your apps sprinkled in, but where the line is drawn for many is automatically playing videos. Now, Amazon Fire TV has started showing fullscreen video ads for some users.

According to some Fire TV owners, the latest updates from Amazon have introduced fullscreen video ads that play by themselves. The ads apparently show up quickly after the TV has been turned on, and with no user input. Effectively, after the TV has loaded up, the ad starts playing.

This is in addition to other ads that are already in place on the homescreen, too.

Apparently, though, this can be turned off through the system settings by disabling “autoplay” and personalized ads.

As FlatPanelsHD points out, this likely traces back to the debut of new ad formats on Amazon Fire TV, which were detailed by Lowpass earlier this month.

Of course, Amazon isn’t fully alone here. Google TV and Android TV do something remarkably similar with fullscreen ads, but with one major difference. Where Google’s platforms require that you “hover” over the video, users claim that Amazon is just launching these video ads without any input whatsoever, which obviously feels very intrusive as seen below.

Meanwhile, Amazon is reportedly getting ready to overhaul the Fire TV ecosystem by replacing Android as the base operating system with an in-house OS.

