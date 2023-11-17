 Skip to main content

Google Maps widely rolling out new color palette

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 17 2023 - 9:07 am PT
25 Comments

Google has announced a slew of new features for Maps in recent weeks, including Immersive View for routes, more detailed navigation, and transit filters. Google Maps is now rolling out a new color palette. 

A lighter shade of green is used for parks/nature that results in a nice contrast with roads, which go from off-white to gray. (This allows Google to use white for street crossings, which now appear at more zoomed-out levels.)

Speaking of nature, the dashed trail paths stand out much less with the new color. Buildings and structures are still gray or light yellow, depending on their prominence.

Old vs. new

Google Maps colors

Freeways are a much darker gray, with some blue undertones, for a nice thematic consistency with roads. It’s a big difference from the tan that we’re familiar with but stands out less against water where a lighter blue is leveraged. Meanwhile, with less yellow, orange pins for restaurants stand out much more. 

Overall, the changes are quite noticeable and contribute to Google Maps feeling more lively. There are certainly comparisons to be made with Apple Maps.

Google Maps colors
Google Maps colors

Google mentioned that “updated colors throughout the map” were coming back in October, while testing began in August. Some users have had this new palette for several weeks now, but a wider rollout is now underway on Android and iOS. If you don’t have it yet, try force stopping or closing Google Maps from multitasking to get the new colors to load. We’re not yet seeing it on the web.

Google Maps colors
Google Maps colors

More on Google Maps:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Maps

Google Maps

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com