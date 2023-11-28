Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A14 get their Android 14 updates

As Samsung continues its Android 14 rollout, One UI 6 is now making its way to the Galaxy A53 and the super-affordable Galaxy A14.

Slightly ahead of schedule, the Galaxy A14 started picking up its Android 14 update earlier this week. The $199 device launched in January 2023 and really got attention, thanks to Samsung’s update policy, which promises two major Android updates and four years of security patches – basically unheard of at that price. Android 15 will be the last update for the Galaxy A14 following this week’s upgrade, though.

Alongside that update, Samsung is also expanding its rollout to the Galaxy A53.

The company’s 2022 midrange release is currently getting the update in the UK, as SamMobile notes, but it should make its way to other regions quickly. Samsung previously launched its One UI 6 update on Galaxy A54, the A53’s sequel, earlier this month.

So far, Samsung has released stable One UI 6 updates for over a dozen devices, with more to come in the next few months.

