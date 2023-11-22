Samsung posts a new Android 14 update schedule for over 50 Galaxy devices

Samsung’s Android 14 rollout is well underway this week, and the company has now posted an updated schedule for the release, which details over 50 devices set to be updated over the next couple of months.

In Germany, Samsung has posted (as spotted by SamMobile) a new schedule via the Samsung Members app that details over 50 different devices set to get Android 14. The updated schedule shows updates going through February 2024, with the bulk of the work being done in November and December of this year.

Of course, we’ve heard this story before. Earlier this month, a roadmap posted by Samsung in another European country also detailed the company’s plans before being scrubbed from the web. But there are a couple of reasons to believe this latest roadmap is much more accurate. For one, it has far more devices, and it also lacks specific dates, which are always tough to hit. Beyond that, it’s being distributed through the Samsung Members app instead of the company’s forums, and the Members app is where we’ve seen this sort of roadmap released in the past.

Presumably, Samsung will add this same list to other countries in the days to come. It’s not live in the US as of now.

That’s not to say this is a concrete, definitive schedule. It’s still lacking plenty of lower-cost models, and things are always subject to change. But, that said, this is the closest we’re likely to get.

Smartphones Galaxy S23 – Completed

Galaxy S23+ – Completed

Galaxy S23 Ultra – Completed

Galaxy Z Fold 5 – November 2023

Galaxy Z Fold 4 – December 2023

Galaxy Z Fold 3 – December 2023

Galaxy Z Flip 5 – November 2023

Galaxy Z Flip 4 – December 2023

Galaxy Z Flip 3 – December 2023

Galaxy S22 – December 2023

Galaxy S22+ – December 2023

Galaxy S22 Ultra – December 2023

Galaxy S21 – December 2023

Galaxy S21+ – December 2023

Galaxy S21 Ultra – December 2023

Galaxy S21 FE – December 2023

Galaxy A72 – December 2023

Galaxy A54 5G – November 2023

Galaxy A53 5G – December 2023

Galaxy A52 – December 2023

Galaxy A52 5G – December 2023

Galaxy A52s 5G – December 2023

Galaxy A34 5G – November 2023

Galaxy A33 5G – December 2023

Galaxy A23 5G – January 2024

Galaxy A14 – December 2023

Galaxy A14 5G – December 2023

Galaxy A13 – February 2024

Galaxy A13 5G – February 2024

Galaxy A04s – February 2024

Galaxy M53 5G – December 2023

Galaxy M33 5G – December 2023

Galaxy M23 5G – February 2024

Galaxy M13 – February 2024

Galaxy XCover 6 Pro – December 2023 Tablets Galaxy Tab S9 – November 2023

Galaxy Tab S9 5G – November 2023

Galaxy Tab S9+ – November 2023

Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G – November 2023

Galaxy Tab S8 – December 2023

Galaxy Tab S8 5G – December 2023

Galaxy Tab S8+ – December 2023

Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G – December 2023

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – December 2023

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G – December 2023

Galaxy Tab S7 FE – January 2024

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G – January 2024

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – November 2023

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro – January 2024

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G – January 2024

Galaxy Tab A8 – February 2024

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – February 2024

Again, the list here certainly isn’t definitive or all-inclusive, but it offers a much clearer picture of Samsung’s Android 14 update schedule compared to what we’ve had thus far. For continued updates on Samsung’s rollout, check out our hub post.

