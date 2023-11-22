Samsung posts a new Android 14 update schedule for over 50 Galaxy devices

Samsung’s Android 14 rollout is well underway this week, and the company has now posted an updated schedule for the release, which details over 50 devices set to be updated over the next couple of months.
In Germany, Samsung has posted (as spotted by SamMobile) a new schedule via the Samsung Members app that details over 50 different devices set to get Android 14. The updated schedule shows updates going through February 2024, with the bulk of the work being done in November and December of this year.
Of course, we’ve heard this story before. Earlier this month, a roadmap posted by Samsung in another European country also detailed the company’s plans before being scrubbed from the web. But there are a couple of reasons to believe this latest roadmap is much more accurate. For one, it has far more devices, and it also lacks specific dates, which are always tough to hit. Beyond that, it’s being distributed through the Samsung Members app instead of the company’s forums, and the Members app is where we’ve seen this sort of roadmap released in the past.
Presumably, Samsung will add this same list to other countries in the days to come. It’s not live in the US as of now.
That’s not to say this is a concrete, definitive schedule. It’s still lacking plenty of lower-cost models, and things are always subject to change. But, that said, this is the closest we’re likely to get.
Samsung Android 14 update schedule
Smartphones
- Galaxy S23 – Completed
- Galaxy S23+ – Completed
- Galaxy S23 Ultra – Completed
- Galaxy Z Fold 5 – November 2023
- Galaxy Z Fold 4 – December 2023
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 – December 2023
- Galaxy Z Flip 5 – November 2023
- Galaxy Z Flip 4 – December 2023
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 – December 2023
- Galaxy S22 – December 2023
- Galaxy S22+ – December 2023
- Galaxy S22 Ultra – December 2023
- Galaxy S21 – December 2023
- Galaxy S21+ – December 2023
- Galaxy S21 Ultra – December 2023
- Galaxy S21 FE – December 2023
- Galaxy A72 – December 2023
- Galaxy A54 5G – November 2023
- Galaxy A53 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy A52 – December 2023
- Galaxy A52 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy A52s 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy A34 5G – November 2023
- Galaxy A33 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy A23 5G – January 2024
- Galaxy A14 – December 2023
- Galaxy A14 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy A13 – February 2024
- Galaxy A13 5G – February 2024
- Galaxy A04s – February 2024
- Galaxy M53 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy M33 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy M23 5G – February 2024
- Galaxy M13 – February 2024
- Galaxy XCover 6 Pro – December 2023
Tablets
- Galaxy Tab S9 – November 2023
- Galaxy Tab S9 5G – November 2023
- Galaxy Tab S9+ – November 2023
- Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G – November 2023
- Galaxy Tab S8 – December 2023
- Galaxy Tab S8 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy Tab S8+ – December 2023
- Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – December 2023
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE – January 2024
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G – January 2024
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – November 2023
- Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro – January 2024
- Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G – January 2024
- Galaxy Tab A8 – February 2024
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – February 2024
Again, the list here certainly isn’t definitive or all-inclusive, but it offers a much clearer picture of Samsung’s Android 14 update schedule compared to what we’ve had thus far. For continued updates on Samsung’s rollout, check out our hub post.
