 Skip to main content

Google Drive for iPhone adds built-in document scanner

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 28 2023 - 3:07 pm PT
0 Comments

Google Drive is bringing the document scanner that was just redesigned on Android to the iPhone and iPad for the first time.

To launch, look for the new camera FAB (floating action button) above the existing “plus” in the bottom-right corner. This launches a viewfinder that can automatically take the scan, while manual capture is also available at the bottom. 

The camera “helps you position your document for the highest quality scan,” while it supports back-to-back shots for multi-page documents. Tap the preview in the bottom-left corner to adjust the boundaries (crop), rotate, and apply filters, including Color, Grayscale, Black & White, and Photo.

Google Drive iPhone scanner

After you tap “Save,” Google will use machine learning to suggest a relevant title (available in the US). Instead of just the date, Drive might recognize if it’s a receipt and append a store location. You can also decide where to store the PDF before uploading. 

The document scanner in Google Drive for iPhone and iPad is rolling out now (version 4.2023.46227) for “all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.” 

Google Drive iPhone scanner
Google Drive iPhone scanner

More on Google Drive:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Drive

Google Drive

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com