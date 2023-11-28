Google Drive for iPhone adds built-in document scanner

Google Drive is bringing the document scanner that was just redesigned on Android to the iPhone and iPad for the first time.

To launch, look for the new camera FAB (floating action button) above the existing “plus” in the bottom-right corner. This launches a viewfinder that can automatically take the scan, while manual capture is also available at the bottom.

The camera “helps you position your document for the highest quality scan,” while it supports back-to-back shots for multi-page documents. Tap the preview in the bottom-left corner to adjust the boundaries (crop), rotate, and apply filters, including Color, Grayscale, Black & White, and Photo.

After you tap “Save,” Google will use machine learning to suggest a relevant title (available in the US). Instead of just the date, Drive might recognize if it’s a receipt and append a store location. You can also decide where to store the PDF before uploading.

The document scanner in Google Drive for iPhone and iPad is rolling out now (version 4.2023.46227) for “all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.”

