What do you think about the new colors in Google Maps? [Poll]

Over the past couple of weeks, Google Maps has widely rolled out a new color palette across its various apps, and the reactions have so far been mixed. So, now that everyone has it, what do you think of the new colors in Google Maps?

Google Maps has, for years, had the same warm color palette. Roads were yellow, parks/forests were green, and water was a vibrant, warmer shade of blue. But, now, everything has changed. Green has become a bright mint color. Blue has gone for a muted, cold shade of the color. And, beyond that, roads are always now grey.

It’s a polarizing change, and one that you’ll seemingly either love or hate.

From my own use, I think there’s a lot of good, and a lot of bad.

On the good side, I think parks and forests in green are much more clearly visible on the map. The new colors as a whole also feel better separated from the badges used for restaurants, stores, and other locations with pins. The grey color for roads also makes road names much more easily readable.

But, on the other hand, everything just feels cold and uninviting in terms of colors. That’s largely up to personal preference, but there are actual downsides too. For instance, the new gray color for roads actively goes against the design language Google has instilled for years. While driving, the former color palette would show alternate routes in a gray color to differentiate from the yellow. Now, alternate routes are in a translucent blue that barely splits the difference between the default gray and the blue of your active route.

It’s confusing to look at, and even worse at night!

What the new Maps colors look like on Android Auto

And it’s not just me either. Elizabeth Laraki, one of the former Googlers that helped design Maps, took to Twitter/X to talk about problems with the new colors, but even more so about the more-and-more cluttered design of modern Maps.

With all of that said, what do you think about the new Google Maps color palette? Do you think it’s an improvement? Is it worse? Are you getting used to it? Let’s discuss in the comments below.

