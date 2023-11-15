Google Maps will let you filter transit directions and vote in lists

Ahead of the holiday season, Google Maps is adding shared lists that let people vote on places, as well as filters for transit directions.

When getting transit directions, Google Maps now lets you filter routes by Best route, Fewer transfers, Less walking, Wheelchair-accessible, and Lowest cost. This will update the list of options accordingly.

It joins the toggles for specifying your preferred (train, tram, subway, bus, etc.) and connecting modes (driving, ride services, and bicycles), which are now easier to access.

Google Maps is also getting better at noting where you’ll enter and exit a transit station. This includes what side of the street it is and a clear (walking) route to and from it. The information will be available in over 80 cities, including Berlin, Boston, London, Madrid, New York City, Paris, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Toronto.

Google Maps is adding collaborative lists that can be “Shared” with others via a link. When you join, you can add places and notes, as well as “get updates when new places are added.” Google Maps will let you vote for where you want to go with five emojis offered for lists: heart, smiley face, fire, cash with wings (pricey), and thumbs down.

The last update lets you now react to photos, videos, and reviews (user-generated content) with emoji, including contextual mashups powered by AI and Emoji Kitchen.

These new Google Maps features are rolling out to Android and iOS over the coming weeks.

Finally, Google Maps is sharing an infographic based on Thanksgiving 2022 traffic patterns across 20 major US cities to help your upcoming commute:

