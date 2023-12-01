Google will make it easier to set custom contact ringtones on Android

Setting a custom ringtone for a specific contact is a fun and common way to tell incoming calls and messages apart, and soon, on Android, Google will apparently be making it much easier to do this.

Currently in the Google Contacts app for Android (used on Pixels and some other Android devices), users can set a custom ringtone for incoming calls and messages for contacts through the contact listing itself. It’s not a difficult process, but over time it can be a little overwhelming as there’s no easy way to know which contacts have custom ringtones and which ones do not.

That’s what Google is about to change.

As spotted by @AssembleDebug on Twitter/X, Google Contacts is preparing a new “Ringtones” section of the app that lists any contacts with a custom ringtone and makes it very easy to set a new ringtone. Users are able to simply tap “Add contact ringtone” which, apparently, opens a list of your contacts and allows you to select one to set a custom ringtone for.

It’s much more straightforward and obvious compared to the current solution.

As for when this might roll out, it’s largely unclear. The new section first appeared, hidden, within Contacts version 4.22.37.586688692, but there’s no word on when it might actually arrive for users.

Google Contacts to get a separate section for contact ringtones



This new section will make it easier to set ringtones for contacts You can play the ringtones here which you have set for contacts. If you have set ringtones for any contact before, they will also appear here. pic.twitter.com/vZKnFFPhQp — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) December 1, 2023

