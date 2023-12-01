 Skip to main content

Google will make it easier to set custom contact ringtones on Android

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 1 2023 - 9:40 am PT
1 Comment
google contacts

Setting a custom ringtone for a specific contact is a fun and common way to tell incoming calls and messages apart, and soon, on Android, Google will apparently be making it much easier to do this.

Currently in the Google Contacts app for Android (used on Pixels and some other Android devices), users can set a custom ringtone for incoming calls and messages for contacts through the contact listing itself. It’s not a difficult process, but over time it can be a little overwhelming as there’s no easy way to know which contacts have custom ringtones and which ones do not.

That’s what Google is about to change.

As spotted by @AssembleDebug on Twitter/X, Google Contacts is preparing a new “Ringtones” section of the app that lists any contacts with a custom ringtone and makes it very easy to set a new ringtone. Users are able to simply tap “Add contact ringtone” which, apparently, opens a list of your contacts and allows you to select one to set a custom ringtone for.

It’s much more straightforward and obvious compared to the current solution.

As for when this might roll out, it’s largely unclear. The new section first appeared, hidden, within Contacts version 4.22.37.586688692, but there’s no word on when it might actually arrive for users.

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Google Contacts

Google Contacts

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.