Wear OS can soon start Assistant Routines, Google Home app getting Home/Away controls

Google today detailed the new Winter 2023 features for Android. A number of them are for Wear OS, like the Google Home app adding support for manually setting Home/Away.

Google Home for Wear OS will get the ability to set Home and Away status from the top of the app, while expanded controls let you turn on or dock vacuums and other compatible smart appliances from your watch. You will also be able adjust the color and temperature of light groups instead of just turning them on/off.

An upcoming — “coming soon” — Google Assistant for Wear OS feature will let you start Assistant Routines from your wrist.

For example, if you have a ‘commuting to work’ routine set-up that helps you navigate to work, check the weather and hear your day’s agenda, then at any time of day you can start that routine by saying “Hey Google, commuting to work.”

Meanwhile, Google is making official the Assistant At a Glance complication that first launched in June and got more features and configurations with the Pixel Watch 2 launch.

On Android phones and tablets, TalkBack can now use AI to create a description and read it aloud, while Live Caption will support more languages “over the next few weeks.” Google also previewed the ability to “reply during phone calls by texting a response that’s read aloud — making it possible to take calls without needing to hear them or respond with your voice.”

Similarly, you can now set a custom PIN on FIDO2 security keys for websites and apps that “request user verification.” It serves as an extra layer of security, and you’re already able to set this code on desktop Chrome.

Finally, Google TV is adding 10 new free channels and there are more Emoji Keyboard combos in Gboard, like 📸 + 🤯 and 🌟 + 🍗.