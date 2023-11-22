 Skip to main content

Google Contacts now lets you set reminder notifications for any date

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 22 2023 - 10:29 am PT
Earlier this year, Google Contacts introduced a birthday reminder, and those notifications can now be set for all saved dates.

Initially, the app just focused on notifying you about one kind of date. Of course, Google Contacts has long let you add any “Significant date” to a contact, and now those can have a reminder with notifications.

Opening a contact and going to the overflow menu (or scrolling down to the bottom) presents a new “Reminders” option and page. All previously entered Significant dates will be shown with the option to enable a notification (from the Google Contacts app).

You have the ability to “get phone notifications in addition to in-app reminders.” Increments include on day of, 2 days before, 7 days before, and 2 weeks before. You can also create a “New reminder” with Birthday, Anniversary, and “Custom” labels supported.

Every Significant date/Reminder will also generate an event in Google Calendar as part of the existing “Birthdays” calendar, which could result in double alerts and is no longer properly titled.

We’re seeing this new page and reminder notifications rolled out with version 4.20 of Google Contacts for Android.

